The juice man

Posted on October 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

TONIGHT 10/10: Michael Keaton, who would two years later launch the Batman franchise with the same director, stars in “Beetlejuice,” Tim Burton’s first directing gig.

In the 1988 film, a manic Keaton is a crazed and devious ghost — ‘the afterlife’s leading freelance bio-exorcist’ –- who helps newly-deads (Gena Davis and Alec Baldwin) haunt a family of yuppies from their house. With Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and creepy 80s character actor Jeffrey Jones, plus a soundtrack, the first of many on Burton’s films, by Danny Elfman.

7 p.m. Monday, October 10. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.