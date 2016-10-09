The short, storied life of Eva Hesse

Posted on October 9, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

TONIGHT 10/10: Though the sixties was an era of expanding freedoms and personal liberation, the art world – itself in a rush of exploration and boundary breaking – remained dominated by men. One of the few women to break through was Eva Hesse, whose pioneering sculptures, using latex, fiberglass, and plastics, helped establish the post-minimalist movement.

With her bouts of inspiration and doubt playing out against the hectic New York art scene, it was a short and storied life. She died, from a brain tumor, in 1970 at age 34.

Documenting the complicated life is “Eva Hess,” showing Monday, October 10, 6 p.m. at Andrews Hall. Tickets to the Sonoma International Film Festival presentation are $20 and include light appetizers and wine.

The film by Marcie Begleiter is told largely in Hesse’s words, as read by actress Selma Blair. “For almost 20 years (Hesse) wrote frequently, with insight, honesty, and a deep sense of the absurdity of life,” said Begleiter, who had access to a collection of personal journals, plus dozens of hand-written letters, notebooks, family photographs and more.

“And so we have Hesse’s voice,” the director said, “at times confident, at times insecure. Determined, emotional, searching, and insightful. Above all, attentive to the details of life.”

Hesse once wrote, “In my inner soul art and life are inseparable,” and Begleiter agrees.

“I don’t think you can completely separate the power of her artwork — the power it still has to move people — and also this woman who reveals herself not only through the art, but through her writing and through her relationships.”

– Val Robichaud, The Sun