Museum event series pairs art with poetry, wine and food

Posted on October 10, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Clockwise: Tess Taylor, Dean Rader, Brynn Saito, and Indigo Moor are the featured poets on October 16 as the Sonoma Valley Musuem of Art presents “Pairings for the Senses.” The event series brings together artists, vintners, poets, musicians, and chefs, on individual nights in conjunction with the new exhibition, “Pairings: 16 Artists Creatively Combined.”

The Pairings exhibition couples works of art in the same spirit of pairing great wines and good food. The idea inspired the museum to invite Sonoma sommelier Christopher Sawyer to help us create a series of events for the local art-wine-poetry-music-food-loving audience.

Art + POETRY + Wine, Sunday, October 16. Inspired by Litquake’s Flight of Poets event, poets Tess Taylor, Dean Rader, Brynn Saito, and Indigo Moor will each read a selection of their poetry in response to art in the Pairings exhibition. Chris Sawyer will bring it all together with a different Sonoma County wine to complement each poem/art pair.

Art + MUSIC + Wine, Saturday, November 5. Little Vineyards and Sonoma vintner/rocker Rich Little provide the music.

Art + FOOD + Wine, Saturday, December 3. Vintners and chef(s) to be announced soon.

All three Pairings for the Senses events begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for each: $20 svma members | $25 general admission. Svma.org.