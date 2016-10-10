Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on October 10, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Deborah J. Broyles, 53, of Sonoma, passed away September 10, 2016.

Gary Marchant Castro, 67, of Sonoma, passed away September 20, 2016.

Vivienne J. Cerrudo, 96, of Sonoma, passed away September 23, 2016.

Richard S. Cole, 88, of Sonoma, passed away September 26, 2016.

John William Craig, 63, of Sonoma, passed away September 25, 2016.

Elizabeth M. Garcia, 72, of Sonoma, passed away September 28, 2016.

Susan Merle Goltsman, 67, of Kenwood, passed away September 15, 2016.

Maya KC, 60, of Kathmandu, Nepal, passed away September 19, 2016.

Ronald Karl Lunde, 58, of Sonoma, passed away September 17, 2016.

Norma G. Rosenberg, 99, of Sonoma, passed away September 27, 2016.

Bonnie Elizabeth Savok, 38, of Sonoma, passed away September 26, 2016.

Betty H. Shelley, 100, of Sonoma, passed away September 16, 2016.

Mildred Grace Smith, 99, of Sonoma, passed away September 6, 2016.

Ellen Louise Sours, 60, of Sonoma, CA, passed away September 17, 2016.

— Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

