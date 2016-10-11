From Hollywood to Roswell

Posted on October 11, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

UFOlogist Jim Ledwith returns to the Sonoma Community Center to explore the role movies have played in disclosing actual alien visits to earth. A UFO researcher for over 45 years, including investigative work interviewing retired military and defense industry personnel, Ledwith is a popular lecturer on all things extraterrestrial.

Ledwith will present all new material in his return to Sonoma. On Monday, October 17, the subject is the role Hollywood has had in disclosing the existence of UFOs through documentaries and historical fiction. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” is an example, he said, of how Hollywood, in league with secret government sources, works to acclimate the public to the existence of UFOs.

The second presentation, on October 24, Ledwith reveals the truth about the infamous UFO crash in New Mexico in 1947, including who the main players in Roswell were and how the incident has been denied for years. Furthermore, learn about the real ‘test dummies’ were and find out why new government agencies such as the Department of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency were established following the incident at Roswell.

The UFO Lecture Series, which benefits the SCC arts and cultural education programs, is suitable for all ages. 7 to 9 p.m. 276 E. Napa St. $10 per lecture, $5 for 16 and under. 707.938.4626. Svbo.org.