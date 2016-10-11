Picturing the 20th Century

Posted on October 11, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In curating her first exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art since being named executive director in January, Linda Cano was granted access to some of the best collections of fine art photography in California. “The inventory list reads like a ‘Who’s Who of the history of 20th Century photography,” Cano said.

“XXc Icons of Photography” is open now through December 31. The powerful all black-and-white exhibition is made up, Cano said, of “iconic photographs or work by iconic photographers.”

Thus the expected, but no less astonishing — an Ansel Adams nature shot, or a “decisive moment” from Henri Cartier-Bresson. Among the unexpected pieces: a landscape from celebrity portraitist Annie Leibovitz (above); a simple still life by the otherwise controversial Robert Mapelthorpe; and a study of the Disneyland castle, not a dwarf or circus performer, by Diane Arbus.

These can be works of artists “not on assignment,” Cano said. “It’s really, really personal.”

Each work, seen again or for the first time, provides insight into the diversity of fine art photography that ultimately dominated expression in the 20th Century, Cano said. The range of styles includes portraiture, landscape, photojournalism, abstraction, fashion and works that defy genre.

Phoenix Recumbent, Imogen Cunningham, 1968

The exhibition also reveals the 100-year evolution of photographic technique, both through the lens and in the dark room.

Also in the gallery is “Pairings: 16 Artists Creatively Combined,” curated by Jennifer Bethke, who brings together artworks, rather than food and wine, in order to create surprising but harmonious combinations.

The museum is located at 551 Broadway in Sonoma. Hours are Wednesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 939.7862. Svma.org.