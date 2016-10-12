Artists open studio doors

Posted on October 12, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The free self-directed tour of artist work spaces, ARTrails Open Studios, continues October 15 to 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 26th annual event offers a rare look into the studios of 135 working artists throughout Sonoma County. including many in Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley. Artists will be on hand to discuss their work and techniques, and show original pieces in the space in which they were created.

Mediums range from watercolor and oil paintings, glass, sculpture, furniture, photography, mixed media and more. And the studio settings, high on wooded hills or tucked away on country roads, can be as beautiful as the art.

The visits are a drop-in affair: no reservations are required, and collectors and art-lovers of all ages can choose their own schedule and route. Find out more and get the complete county map artrails.org.