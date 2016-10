Fast start, big Finnish

Posted on October 12, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mitch Polzak and the Royal Deuces break out the Rockabilly (with a two-lane dose of Bakersfield Honky Tonk) for the Octoberfest at FAHA, Sunday, October 15. The bash includes traditional sausage, pretzels and potato salad, a biergarten, arts and crafts, rummage sale, games, swimming, Finnish sauna and more.

1 to 8 p.m. $15 entry. Finnish American Home Association, 197 West Verano Ave. 707.935.0200.Fahausa.org