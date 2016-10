Warts and all

Posted on October 12, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s favorite witch summons her minions for another spooky spectacle of magic, dancing, and manic manifestations… the Witchie Poo Halloween Extravaganza features everything but the kitchen cauldron.

The audience is encouraged to come in costume for the annual intermission parade, while the theatre itself decked out in vintage Halloween finery. Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, and again 29-30. 2 p.m. $7-$9. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.