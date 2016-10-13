Measure V is common sense solution

Posted on October 13, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

We live in a mixed-use zone and often work from home. This is made extremely challenging with the roar of gas-powered leaf blowers that can start as early as 7 a.m. and go late into the night. One of us (recently retired) worked from home, and when the landscape companies came next door, behind our house or across the street, I found it necessary to retreat into the bathroom or a closet in order to conduct business calls.

The right of homeowners, property managers, and landscapers to insist on the use of gas leaf blowers should not trump others’ right to earn a living and have peace and quiet in our home and yard.

We support Measure V, a common sense solution that bans gas blowers and places reasonable hours on their operation.

Pat Coleman, Sonoma