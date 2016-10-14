Candidate Q and A: Sonoma Valley School Board

In the lone race for a seat on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board, Gary DeSmet, the incumbent representing the Sassarini area, faces challenger John Kelly.

Gary DeSmet

The incumbent since 2008, DeSmet is a retired teacher. He taught school in Sonoma for seventeen years. His three children graduated from Sonoma Valley High School. Re-electgarydesmetschoolboard.com

The Sun: Describe the job as you see it.

DeSmet: School board members provide overall policy direction for the work of the District. Board members are available to the community, serving as advocates for our Valley schools as well as sources of information for those with questions. Board members focus closely on items which are identified in the District’s planning documents. They do not micromanage specific school sites.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district?

The biggest challenge is maximizing the educational accomplishments for as many students as possible. Each student comes with their own set of advantages and challenges. All students deserve the best we can do for them. I strongly believe our best leverage – the best investment point – is strong early education programs: pre-school for all, followed by reading proficiency for all by the end of 3rd grade. If we achieve both of those goals, all that follows becomes far more manageable.

Test scores, particularly at Sassarini, are below the state average. What will it take to improve?

It’s unfortunate that some people focus on test scores alone and not on growth or multiple measures of achievement. High stakes tests are just one measure of a child. What really matters to students throughout the District, including Sassarini, is the quality of the classroom instruction they receive and the opportunities for additional assistance for struggling students. Because of my own teaching experience, I can work effectively as a Board member to generate support for our most important programs. Recently, for example, I worked with Sassarini staff and Sonoma’s Rotary Club to start a year-long program in which 8-10 Rotary volunteers work on reading skills one-on-one with early readers. While participating in that program, I have had the opportunity to observe the intensive work underway to help students who are struggling. Schools of Hope also provides one-to-one reading support at Sassarini. We have talented and committed educators at Sassarini, and they are passionate about helping all children succeed.

Is enrollment dropping? Is it time to reduce the number of schools?

Enrollment is remarkably steady over years. We have added programs at our facilities, including pre-school and transitional kindergarten. Because most of our schools are at or near capacity, closing a school is not an option.

What can the district do to recruit and keep quality teachers?

We have had great success over the last two years hiring teachers well before the panic of August experienced by many districts in California. We attend job fairs early and pay special attention to teachers we consider ‘best’. Additionally, Sonoma Valley has become well known, as we are early adopters of innovative programs and practices. Teachers seek us out. We offer more robust Professional Development opportunities to our teachers. As with many of our endeavors, Sonoma schools are well ahead of the curve here. We need to continue to pay competitively so that our staff can stay in our community.

John Kelly

Kelly is a Sonoma attorney. A parent of two, he has served on the City of Sonoma’s Community Services & Environment Commission, and its Budget Advisory Committee. www.Facebook.com/JohnKelly4SonomaValleyKids/

The Sun: Describe the job as you see it.

Kelly: Our Trustee must be an active champion for staff, kids, and classroom needs, and facilitate communication between teachers and parents. By definition Trustees set the direction of the schools, establish an organizational structure, support District operations, hold staff accountable, inform the community, and advocate for public education. Sonoma Valley needs Trustees whose commitment is equal to our teachers and staff. Every trustee needs to understand the issues and know how to best support our teachers effectively. A Trustee is a well-informed, dedicated champion for students, schools, and teachers. Anything less is unacceptable for our students and our community.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district?

Our District has struggled, but is making a definite comeback — except for Sassarini. Over the last 15 years, Sassarini’s statewide ranking has gone from 7, to its current ranking of 1. Only nine 3rd graders last year met the state standard in math. Our District also faces challenges in meeting our responsibilities to Special Education families, and to our students learning English. We have very dedicated, hard-working teachers and staff. But they need stronger support and a trustee committed to working as a team to get things back on track. Key to addressing all of these issues, is rallying our community in support of our schools, teachers, and students.

Test scores, particularly at Sassarini, are below the state average. What will it take to improve?

It will take a trustee that’s a champion for the school, students, and teachers. I think we can do a better job of engaging parents both at home, and in the District; and that is a job for the trustee. The teachers and staff have their priorities, but the trustees’ priorities are to go into the community, engage parents, understand issues and challenges and help foster solutions as a team. That’s what I see missing right now.

Is enrollment dropping; is it time to reduce the number of schools?

SVUSD enrollment fell nearly 7% between 2004-2010. Since then, the student population is essentially unchanged (~1% variation). Over time, the District has added two charter schools, both of which extend to 8th grade. In effect, the District now has 7 elementary schools and 4 middle schools, which has meant the student population is more spread out across the campuses, but overall, enrollment is stable.

What can the district do to recruit and keep quality teachers?

When we think of good schools, it’s easy to just evaluate student performance, but it’s equally important that our schools promote a work environment that’s healthy, supportive, respectful, free from fear, and productive for students and teachers. Like all of us, teachers want to work where they make a positive difference, the energy is collaborative, everyone is moving forward together, and in way that inspires pride.I believe, if we can better engage as a community, we can make these things true of all our schools.