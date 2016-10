‘Political junkies’ open Sonoma Speaker Series

Posted on October 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The inaugural event welcomes National Public Radio host and reporter Neal Conan and political journalist Ken Rudin in conversation with Sonoma Speaker Series’ host Alex Chadwick (pictured), a 30-year NPR veteran.

The three colleagues and self-described “political junkies” will discuss the election, and take questions from the audience. $35-$75. 7 p.m. Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive. Sonomaspeakerseries.com.