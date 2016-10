Solid wall of laughs

Posted on October 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The four-night, 100-comic Sonoma Laughfest returns October 20-23. Producer Brooke Tansley, a Transcendence Theatre Company and Sonoma Arts Live alum, has imported comedians from L.A., New York and other funny places (Amy Poehler’s Upright Citizens Brigade; TV shows from Comedy Central, HBO and more) to each deliver a one-hour set of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy – “a live version of a Netflix binge-watch.”

$14 single show to $131 all-show pass. Sonoma Community Center. Sonomalaughfest.com