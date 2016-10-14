W. Napa Street 7-Unit Hotel Project Approved

Posted on October 14, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At its meeting of Thursday, October 13th, the Sonoma Planning Commission unanimously approved a 7-unit hotel proposal on West Napa Street near the Plaza.

In granting Mike Marino a use permit, members of the Planning Commission expressed the opinion that the seven-unit project was of a perfect scale for downtown Sonoma. Said commissioner Bill Willers, “this is a representational project for what Sonoma needs for its hospitality industry.” Marino’s standing in the community and efforts to make the project sensitive to neighbors and historic values were noted. The project is located at 158- 172 W. Napa Street, at the former Common Bond, KSVY, Sonoma Sun newspaper site.

In public comment, Fred Allebach agreed the project was a perfect fit for the feel of the Plaza historic area, and noted that the Marino hotel, and the six-unit Ledson Hotel, were proof that it was not necessary to have 50 or 60 rooms to make a downtown Sonoma hotel project work.

One issue the Planning Commission worked out was the definition of hotel vs. vacation rental. Since the project consists of seven separate units, was this not actually seven vacation rentals being called a hotel? What defines a hotel? In a time of smart phone, internet end-runs on old brick and mortar business models, the project seemed to be pushing the edge what might be called a hotel.

Marino said, “this is not your typical hotel”. There will be no maid service and all units will be fully stocked for three to four day stays. Marino said tenants would be “prequalified”, so as to agree to good behavior, and that he plans to offer both online and walk-in registration. Walk-ins would presumably have to qualify, or agree to certain terms. Whether or not there would be a live-in unit for on-site management personnel was an issue not fully resolved in the hearing.

According to Planning Director David Goodison, the project is physically more similar to a motel in that there is exterior, vs. interior access to the units. Goodson noted a strict city provision that hotels do not permit stays beyond 30 days. As the discussion proceeded, it was noted that hotels typically have management personnel and other services on-site. Both vacation rentals and hotel rooms are booked online, but with vacation rentals, guests typically arrive and check out with no personnel on site.

The Planning Commission wanted to approve this project but was careful to not grant a use permit for an unknown hybrid use of hotel and vacation rental. Commissioner Willers suggested that to be a hotel, 24-hour on-site management personnel should be a condition. Marino protested that he would have to then pay wages for a 24-hour period 365 days a year and this labor cost would destroy his ability to make the project work financially. A compromise solution was offered to have on-site management from 8:AM to 6:PM, said Willers, “this is the bridge we are trying to build here.” The project passed unanimously.

It appears that at on-site residential management unit will not happen, but that still may be a possibility.

The planning commission also questioned possible traffic and on-street parking issues. Marino does not want to have super tight parking spots and would prefer more of a “luxury feel in the parking area.” The Planning Commission felt the proposed parking was adequate. Commissioner McDonald noted that If indeed guests meet more of vacation rental profile, they might create demand for on-street tourist bus and van pick up and unloading. Since tourist vans typically stop and load and unload wherever they want, this could present a potential problem on W. Napa Street downtown.