A Meditation on Climate Resilience

Posted on October 15, 2016 by Fred Allebach

“Many involved in the climate movement see it as a human rights movement or a movement inseparable from human rights.” – Rebecca Solnit

Climate Resilience

Climate resilience, “resilience” for short, is a new phrase you are likely to hear more and more. Resilience is related to sustainability. Sustainability addresses how human systems have caused existential problems, such as climate change, the 6th Great Extinction, and tragedy of the commons ocean overfishing. Resilience deals with sustainability’s symptoms. Resilience is a project focused on climate threats to natural systems and also threats to human systems. Resilience is sort of an environmental risk management field that plans for climate-related systemic vulnerabilities.

Local resilience issues in Sonoma County include: increased chance of fire, drought, flooding, and higher temperatures. These four factors are proven to be here now, and will impact our local human and natural systems with multiple deleterious costs.

Resilience asks, can we adapt to the collective negative effects of our own behavior? Sustainability asks, can we reverse the large-scale tragedy of the commons that is human-caused climate change? Overall, can we change our fundamentally maladaptive short-term focus, so that the very context of life as we know it shall not perish from the earth?

What does resilience really mean?

Individually, the resilient are survivors, those who have a positive attitude, after being thrown, they get back on the horse and ride. The resilient may get flustered but they quickly get a grip, methodically regroup and move on. When circumstances change, the resilient change along with them. Resiliency is a precursor to adaptation and survival.

Societally, resilience is also the ability to absorb shocks and come out in the other side. As risk managers and planners look at the impending consequences of climate change, we might ask: Resilience; by whom, for whom, and for what purpose? As extreme weather events become more common, who are going to be survivors at the level of society? Is resilience primarily aimed at the environment and not people? How do class interests and social stratification figure in?

Hurricane Katrina, and the recent Louisiana flooding, show that climate disaster response is directly related to existing partitions in socio-econ strata. What we see in disaster response and what we are likely to see in climate resilience, is the same thing we see otherwise in society, those with more money, power and influence get better service. The inescapable conclusion: unless systemic partitions in society are addressed now, climate resilience will end up with a climate gap that mirrors existing social divisions and inequalities.

At world and national levels, an inordinate influence of business as usual (BAU) big money, is stopping needed collective action. Our regional and city levels are a fractal of this same pattern. For sustainability and climate resilience, for society as a whole to adapt and survive, we have to address existing inequities; and to be able to effectively do this, we must get on the same team so as to be able to take needed and necessary actions.

Climate Justice, the Climate Gap and Local Resilience

Consider the bill to give farm workers overtime pay, in a market with skyrocketing cost of living and extreme high rents, BAU forces are against people making enough money to survive. How can low-wage people then be resilient?

If we get a carbon market and raised gasoline costs, that will be too regressive for the poor to bear. This climate gap, which is basically a continuation of current inequitable patterns, is an impediment to realizing equity aspects of climate resilience planning. This is where socio-econ vulnerability segues into the need for local/ regional gov’t structural remedies, but there is a checkmate on this by BAU interests…. BAU inertia and entrenched power is a huge problem.

Sonoma County is food insecure with a lot of socio-econ inequity. What do we see? More and more grapes, more stilted luxury economy. For resilience we are like alcoholics who can’t admit we have a problem. Climate justice has to put resources where the poor are and not have this all fall out on the rich school district model where the wealthy get all the benefits and the poor none. Existing socio-econ inequity and the associated climate gap is a serious issue, and it is not going to be solved by a more market-rate, econ-bottom-line-only thinking.

Business as Usual? Sustain What?

Resilience has basically two ways to go: one, seek to maintain and then regain the old status quo or two, re-imagine a new order. Resilience #1 is predicated around business as usual. Adaptation and sustainability is resilience #2; this implies something different, that actual changes to the existing order must take place.

What we are seeing now with anthropogenic climate change is that we don’t have time to wait for BAU incrementalism. We need quick, big changes to a system that is generating too many harmful greenhouse gases. In essence, we can’t perpetuate the very same system that is itself the cause of all the sustainability problems.

Examples of Resilience in Ecology and Evolution

In evolution, when there are major changes to the existing order, it is not the incremental, static forms that show the greatest adaptivity. With a few exceptions (skunks, horseshoe crabs etc.), extinction is the fate of the static. During periods of rapid evolutionary change, i.e. big shifts in climate, it is the forgotten outliers who become the new cornerstones once a new stasis emerges. Mammals, for example, came to the fore after an asteroid impact extinction event ushered out the dinosaurs. In Darwinian theory, this rapid evolution of outliers is known as punctuated equilibrium as contrasted to gradualism.

In a punctuated equilibrium model, most evolutionary adaptation takes place during the dynamic period of change, then evolution reverts to a new incremental gradualism. That means that resilience #1 is aimed at staying as a dinosaur, which may confer dominance in certain environmental conditions, but is not adaptive (resilience #2) in a period of dynamic change.

Mainstream resilience and sustainability seem to be focused on a supposition of gradualism, that we will be resilient back to the status quo, rather than open up into a new order and new baselines. For climate resilience, how can we plan to adapt to change when our culture values stasis and predictability? The answer so far is to basically keep our same high-resource-use consumption patterns, through a hope of technological salvation and through green energy replacement. To conserve, consume less, and power down is apparently unthinkable, as most policy makers have not been able to see their way out of economic-bottom-line-only thinking, where growth, progress and development are the only salvation.

Patch Dynamics

Older ideas in ecology represented the climax ecosystem as the end-all state of being; all species marched to a predetermined higher state. In contrast, the patch dynamics model of ecology shows discreet areas or patches all constantly evolving in accord with different sets of factors; the whole ecosystem is a tapestry of different but inter-related patches. Given current understanding, it is more accurate to see ecosystems, and resilience, as not progressing to a pyramid-shaped static equilibrium with particular speices at the top, but rather as a constant, mulit-layered coalescence around shifting baselines.

Now with human-caused climate change, there is no normal climate on the horizon. This is proven. Old climate patterns aren’t there anymore. Maybe Sonoma County can be an adaptive patch in the midst of an otherwise dysfunctional human system mess? Maybe we here can model and show how human systems should and could adapt?

For Sonoma County to be actually cutting edge, intentional climate adaptation should not be aimed at regaining a systemic socio-econ stasis. Rather we develop new models and strategies and adapt to constant change.

Resilience Policy Focus

This raises a fundamental question for the current county, societal level climate resilience program: is it intended, after a shock here or there, to bring us back to old static forms, the same ones that got us into this climate mess in the first place? Or is resilience intended as a fusion that will bring us to the development of a new cultural genre that is more adaptive to the changed and changing ecological baselines?

Given the large status quo forces at play regionally, nationally and internationally, to frustrate climate mitigation and needed changes to BAU, the best we can do is try to see that Sonoma County serves as an example of best practices. First of all, we have to address the trouble and time lost caused by having to persuade our own BAU interests to participate in actually sustainable policy choices. To do this we need government, big ag, big wine, housing and commercial development interests and the hospitality industry to get on the same team as cutting edge regional thinkers and planners. We need people to sacrifice their own short-term interests for that of a livable future for all.

Progress and Growth as Default Answers?

The answers to the sustainability conundrum, and successful societal resilience, could be hidden by deeply ingrained assumptions about how life works. In evolution there is naïve assumption that species are progressing to a higher complexity. Yet there is no hidden directive force or motive; evolution is a response. (Recall how patch dynaics has replaced the idea of climax ecosytems.) Given that we humans have evolved a great cerebral cortex, that allows us to self-consciously reflect on our own existence, we might use it to intelligently respond to problems of our own making. We can consciously choose how we steward ourselves and all of life to a carrying capacity level of being on the planet.

To not to grow and progress, to simplify, might be our best choice. This would involve more cooperation and sharing, vs. competition and individual survival. Nature is nothing but a great interlaced cooperation. How is it that we see nature and our part in it as only a club, claw and fang competition for survival? Probably because after Divine Rule bit the dust, a faulty notion of survival of the fittest gave rulers a new way to justify themselves. Economists bought-in to early, simplistic Darwinian thought. The whole survival, growth, progress, individual incentive meme is a house of cards that studiously avoids any notion of cooperation. Time to change that channel folks!

It is clear that many current economic assumptions are based on faulty metaphors with how nature and evolution actually work. When an individual focus and an individual survival meme undermines the whole species and world biodiversity, it might be time to change our cultural assumptions. We are capable of that.

It might be wise now to not progress through the same channels that have led to our incipient downfall, i.e. human and natural systems collapse. For human and natural systems that we steward, to survive, means pragmatically, to shoot for and to have way less impact, to get to a carrying capacity of a reduced human world population and redced human natural resource use.

We have to choose to not sustain maladaptive human systems. And, for a number of hundred years (if we successfully mitgate) we will have to adapt to and be resilient to the climate mess we have created. Who “we” are in this context is important. There are already enough people; you and I don’t matter; what matters is that we make choices now to limit ourselves so that future people and future biodiversity can endure. Forget sustainable growth and development, we as a whole need carrying capacity and less. We need to share out what we already have.

Systems Literacy is Called For

If we are going to think of being resilient at a societal level, a certain amount of systems literacy is called for. Survival, not just resilience, will demand a look not only at incremental tweaks to current static systems but also demand a consideration of radical out-of-the-box options.

If we have a system, and a need system-wide focus, and need cross-system cohesion to be climate resilient, getting a simple thing like the Triple Bottom Line (TBL) embedded in policy thinking is very important. The TBL can counteract individualist market and growth myopia. We have multiple, equally important, critical bottom lines to consider. This type of wider-net, systems literate thinking could be super adaptive. Then we’d really be using our noodle.

Triple Bottom Line

Yet to get anyone in power locally to demonstrate TBL consciousness on a consistent basis has been like pulling teeth. Powerful moneyed interests that benefit from BAU, status quo, maladaptive patterns have somehow insinuated themselves into government and elected officials, so that we don’t have three votes to challenge the static assumptions that are ruining our chances at being sustainable and climate resilient. Economic-bottom-line-only thinking is the default for those in power. In one of the most liberal, educated areas of the world we struggle to get our heads to a place of being actually cutting edge.

Cutting Edge?

We won’t be cutting edge until we integrate the TBL as a new normal policy paradigm. You can’t beat tragedy of the commons problems with the same type of methods that created the tragedy in the first place. BAU short-term self-interest may be part of human nature, of our lower brains. As Paul Ehrlich says, this is a maladaptive evolutionary hangover that we need to get over fast by putting selfish considerations aside in favor of a better future of people to come and a functioning ecological context for life as we know it. We can wake up from this evolutionary hangover in the same way men are being asked to wake up from being like baboons with women. We can raise the bar to realize our higher angels; we can evolve quickly; we can ante up to do the right thing. We’re the ones who make the bureaucracy and policy that we then adhere to. Sustainability and resilience are potentially under our control. Like Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, we have to step one context up and see it is our own actions that cast the shadows of climate change upon us.