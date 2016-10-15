Leaf blower ban is quality of life issue

Quality of life. We hear it often in Sonoma. My wife and I work from home, in a peaceful environment — most of the time. On nice days, we like to leave our windows open. We eat our lunches outside. However, at least 3 times a week, our peace is shattered by gas-powered leaf blowers. Sometimes disturbing our lunch, but most times disturbing our work. Even if we close our windows, the noise breaks our concentration and adds unhealthy stress to our lives.

The leaf blower operators may not recognize it, some do, but the noise and exhaust from gas-powered leaf blowers is harmful to their health as well. The noise is also unhealthy for pets who have much more sensitive hearing than us humans. For everyone’s health and quality of life, I encourage voters in the City of Sonoma to Vote Yes on Measure V, to ban gas powered leaf blowers, while still allowing the use of quieter, less polluting electric and battery-powered leaf blowers.

David Eichar, Boyes Hot Sprigs