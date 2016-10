‘Political junkies’ open Sonoma Speaker Series

Posted on October 17, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Tonight 10/17: The inaugural event welcomes National Public Radio host and reporter Neal Conan and political journalist Ken Rudin in conversation with Sonoma Speaker Series’ host Alex Chadwick (pictured), a 30-year NPR veteran.

The three colleagues and self-described “political junkies” will discuss the election, and take questions from the audience. $35-$75. 7 p.m. Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive. Sonomaspeakerseries.com.