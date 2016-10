Dog of the Week

Posted on October 18, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Meet Oliver! Oliver is a two-year-old white with black spots male miniature poodle. He is new to Pets Lifeline and has only been here a week, so we are still learning about him. We do know that he has a poodle’s temperament — active and lots of energy. He is sweet and loving, too.

And, he is cute! Just look at that face!

Oliver gets along with other dogs. He will probably do well in almost any home. We expect him to be adopted fast, so come and visit with him soon!