New ownership team at KSVY

Posted on October 18, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

KSVY gets an official Sonoma Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at its 680 W. Napa St. location. The celebration marked new ownership for the TV and radio broadcaster, which continues as a nonprofit now run by Bob Taylor, president; Stan Pappas, program director; and John Myers, marketing director.

“The station is truly ready to serve the community as it was intended,” Myers said. “We are the voice of Sonoma, the nonprofits, the businesses and the citizens”.

Taylor has been Station Manager for eight years, and Pappas has been performing dual roles as Sales Manager and Program Director. Myers comes from an ad agency and radio background in Chicago.

“The most important thing is that we give everyone in the Sonoma Valley a voice on KSVY,” Taylor said. “SVTV will continue to grow as we cover the immensely popular high school sports programs and add new programming”.

Anyone interested in representing their nonprofit organization, events and projects should call Takeshi Lewis at 933.0808.