Sonoma County’s haunted past

Posted on October 18, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Muffled cries from an empty room… a face in the window of an abandoned house… a red wine inexplicably served with fish. A region rich in history is bound to have its legendary ghost stories, and filmmaker Tom Wyrsch has unearthed many of them with “Haunted Sonoma County,” a full-length documentary narrated by “Hollywood Haunted” author Laurie Jacobson.

The film returns for encore showings on Friday and Saturday, October 21 & 22, 8:30 p.m. $15. Sebastianitheatre.com.