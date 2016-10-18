SV Ed Foundation’s Zimmerman steps down

Posted on October 18, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After six years at the helm of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Laura Zimmerman has retired. Long time Board Chair and high-tech executive, Debra Garber, will serve as the new Executive Director of the foundation beginning on January 1.

Zimmerman said she retiring “to devote more time to personal interests, including One Oak Vineyard, family and travel.” She will remain a member of the SVEF board.

The transition is a win for the foundation and the community, Zimmerman said. “I cannot imagine a better choice for this important job, “ she said. “Deb and I have worked very closely together. She is very talented, experienced and dedicated to our schools.”

Dr. Charles Young, Vice Chairman of the Board, said, “We found the ideal executive director candidate within our own organization. Debra excelled as Board chair, performing duties beyond those expected of a person in that position.”

Zimmerman took the reigns of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation in 2010. She expanded efforts to fund innovative programs that make a significant difference in the lives of students, Young said, and forged a strong partnership with the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

SVUSD Superintendent Louann Carlomagno, also a member of the foundation board. “With Laura and Debra’s leadership, SVEF has helped launch important programs, including Preschool For All, the Summer Reading and Writing Academy, ViVO Music, and both the Engineering and Agriculture Academies at Sonoma Valley High School,” she said. “The Foundation is a true partner to our schools.”

Garber is currently the VP of Finance and Operations for a social media publishing company. She has worked in finance and operations for three decades with both for-profit and not-for-profit start-up, technology, educational, and media-oriented companies.

Garber holds a BS in Managerial Economics from UC Davis and an EMBA from UCLA. A Sonoma resident, she is married to Evan Garber, a local artist and together they have four children.