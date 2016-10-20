No need for noisy, irritating leaf blowers

Posted on October 20, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What to do with all the leaves that Fall brings? They are certainly starting to accumulate in my yard/garden. I put them under plants, trees, rosebushes, and especially in the vegetable garden. During the winter the rains break down this matter and provide nutrition and home for all our little garden friends — little bugs, lizards, frogs, birds – that are helpful in composting the leaves so that our gardens are more productive and beautiful.

OK, how did the leaves get picked up in the first place? By raking them in piles and then distributing them throughout the garden — no need for those noisy and irritating gas blowers. Personally, I feel they are one of the most air-polluting devices used today. They may be quick, but at what cost to the environment, the residents, the animals and the operator?

One definition of air pollution: the introduction of particulates, biological molecules, or other harmful materials into Earth’s atmosphere, causing diseases, allergies, death to humans, damage to other living organisms such as animals and food crops, or the natural or built environment. Air pollution may come from anthropogenic (an effect resulting from human activity, i.e. gas leaf blowers!) or natural sources.

Vote Yes on V for gas-free gardening and maintenance

Paul Maysonave, Sonoma