Writers, scary dolls and an electrician/philosopher — Poetry night redefined

Posted on October 20, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With a lineup of writers, poets, a cultural theorist and an electrician/philosopher, the Sonoma Writers Workshop presents the second annual “Things That Go Bump In the Night” poetry night at Bump Cellars on Friday, October 28.

Sharing the bill are writers AJ Petersen, Stacey Tuel, Lisa Summers, Jonah Raskin and Sonoma County media gadfly Daedalus Howell, who will also host the event.

Guests readers include Elliot Welch, cat and scary doll poet Carol Allison, and cultural theorist Steve Meloan, with a special appearance and “Make Your Monster” art project from artist Alex Cole, whose work is currently on display at the tasting room through the end of the month.

Additionally, members of the local literary community are invited to share their similarly themed works. Sign ups for spots are on a limited, first come, first serve basis.

The fabulous standup bass/accordion duo – Steve and Steve – will accompany readers. 7 p.m. 521 Broadway, Suite A, Sonoma.