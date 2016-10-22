Hit and run on Broadway in Sonoma

Posted on October 22, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured late Friday afternoon after being struck in the crosswalk at the intersection of Broadway and Andrieux Street. The vehicle that struck the him fled the scene.

Authorities are actively searching for what was described as a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse or Pontiac Grand Am with front windshield damage, and most likely damage to the hood and front of the vehicle.

If anyone sees or has any information on the vehicle or possible male driver, please contact the Sonoma Police Department at 707-996-3601.