Based on the novel: Sonoma’s Jack London Film Festival

Posted on October 25, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The film debut of “Sea Wolf,” based on the book by Jack London, brought big Hollywood to little Sonoma in 1941, as celebrities including Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield and Ronald Regan joined Charmian London and local Sonoma dignitaries at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. Recently unearthed footage of that red carpet night will be shown for the first time as part of the Jack London Film Festival, November 3-5.

The three-day festival of themed dinners, receptions and celebrity speakers marks the mutual 2016 Centennial Celebrations of Jack London State Historic Park and the Sonoma Community Center. Anchoring the schedule are screenings of “Call of the Wild” (1935) starring Clark Gable and Loretta Young; “Sea Wolf” (1941) starring Edward G. Robinson and Ida Lupino; and “White Fang”(1991) starring Ethan Hawk.

Prior to each film there will be a themed dinner, catered by Ramekins, featuring some of Jack London’s favorite dishes. Each night at the pre-show dinner a speaker will lead conversations to share the backstory of what’s to come on screen. Following each film is a post-show discussion led by Jack London State Historic Park docents.

Presenting the November 3 screening of “Call of the Wild” will be Kathy Gori, Sonoma based film and TV writer who will discuss adapting books to screen and other aspects of filmmaking. In addition, Kathy will be joined for a Q and A by her husband and writing partner Alan Berger who will bring their dog Patsy, a descendant of the dog who played Buck in “Call of the Wild,” to lead a post-film Q & A.

On November 4, “Sea Wolf” will be presented by author Cecilia Tichi, professor and expert on Jack London, whose book: “Jack London A Writer’s Fight for a Better America” has just been released.

Adam Burke, a producer for Pixar, whose parent company Disney produced the 1991 version of “White Fang” with starring Ethan Hawke, will present the film on November 5. As a seasoned film producer, Mr. Burke brings his perspective regarding adapting novels and other source material for the cinema.

Tickets range from $25 to $100, with discounted package prices available, at Svbo.org.