Sonoma’s new veteran’s organization

Posted on October 25, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma has officially gained a new veteran’s organization: AMVETS Hap Arnold Post 55.

AMVETS is an abbreviation for American Veterans, an organization with 1,400 posts around the country, founded by World War II vets and chartered as a non-profit veteran organization by Congress in 1947.

The new AMVETS post is named after General Henry “Hap” Arnold who retired in Sonoma. General Arnold was a 5-star general in both the U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force – thus the post number, 55.

The post activation ceremony took place at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building on October 19. The post’s charter was signed and post officers were sworn in by AMVETS California Department Commander Enrique Rudino.

Officers of the new post are:

Terrence P. Leen, Commander

Gary Magnani, 1st Vice Commander

Bill O’Neal, 2nd Vice Commander

Steve Proell, 3rd Vice Commander

Gordon Steadman, Adjutant/Financial Officer

Leslie Fuller, Provost Marshall

Robert K. Leonard, Public Relations

Robert D. Kinsey, Judge Advocate

James W. Poore, Service Officer

“AMVETS is the youngest of the nation’s Big-3 veterans organizations,” said Leen.” “Veterans of Foreign Wars was established in 1899 by veterans of the Spanish-American War, American Legion was founded in 1919 by veterans of the First World War, and AMVETS was founded by the GI’s who came back from World War II.”

What makes AMVETS different is its inclusiveness, Leen said. “It is the only veterans organization open to anyone who is currently serving, or who has honorably served, in the U.S. Armed Forces from World War II to the present, during peacetime or wartime, including the National Guard and Reserves.”

As a leading veterans service organization with over 250,000 members AMVETS has a proud history of assisting veterans. For example, Leen said, in the wake of the VA hospital scandal over secret waiting lists, AMVETS was a strong supporter of the bill that gave the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs authority to remove senior executives who have failed in their duties.

In attendance at the ceremony were General “Hap” Arnold’s grandson Robert Arnold; Rebecca Hemosillo representing Congressman Mike Thomson; Sonoma Mayor Pro-Tem Madolyn Agrimonti; and Sonoma City Councilmember David Cook.

The newly formed post will hold its meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting November 9, 2016.

For more information, contact Commander Terry Leen at [email protected] ; web-site www.amvetsca55.org