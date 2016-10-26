Endless Summer

Posted on October 26, 2016 by Fred Allebach

As I painted a house here in a more rural section of town, a couple with a dog walked by out front. The woman remarked, “that’s an actual old farmhouse, the kind everyone is trying to imitate.” “Yes”, I said, “this house has authentic character; it’s the real thing, it’s not a look or a commodity.” We chatted for a bit, trading pleasantries and the man said, “this reminds me of my summer of painting houses.”

As they walked on and I continued to work, my head filled with thoughts. A day painting alone is nothing if not one long meditative reflection. I realized my life has been an endless summer of painting houses. Somehow I have managed to keep a joy and freedom, a sense of innocence, a beginner’s mind. Here I was 40 years after my first summer painting, enjoying my work, still with a clear memory of my very first day on the job.

My parents, city planners, instilled in me an appreciation of architecture. I learned to value fun, funky old buildings. Painting New England farm houses and barns was a great experience. You get your hands right on the history. Handling the old windows and doors is to touch time itself.

After that first summer painting I dropped out of college and went to explore the country, moved to Tucson, Chicago and Seattle, worked on a farm, in a museum, an art gallery, in a half-way house, lived with the Rainbow People, built four houses, painted innumerable others, led trail crews, lived in Mexico, hiked the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails, and eventually ended up with a BA in anthropology and an AA in history. Everyone wants a painter who can chat them up on the origins of civilization, yes?

And back up on the ladder, here in Sonoma, filling the space of my ample time for reflection…, endless summer, yes. My summers at the Quaker Farm and Wilderness Camps in VT enlightened me into counter culture values. No suit for me. I’ve been free like a summer day my whole life, my own boss. The Summer of Love echoes through me. I love those values. I came of age at the perfect time to value personal fulfillment and exploration over financial obsession.

The country hit its max wealth during my coming of age, no need to grasp or hoard, assets aplenty were everywhere. By hook or by crook I developed this skill. Painting pays the rent, just barely enough, qualifies me as authentic, check-to-check working class, kind of like the old buildings themselves.

The process is simple, do the required preparation, do a thorough job, be honest, you get recommendations, and you are free to think whatever all day long. Endless summer indeed. I’m naturally a finisher; I like to get things done, and do them well. All I have to do now is not fall off this here ladder and keep my health, and who will not want a whiff of endless summer themselves when I come around to spiff up that old door or window?