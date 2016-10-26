As homeowners who do their own gutter cleaning and yard work, we need our leaf blower to do our chores. We do not blow things into other people’s yards or into the street. We have heard that the city will be hiring a leaf blower “police person” at an annual salary of $60,000 per year – not including benefits. As a native Sonoman, the changes that have taken place in this town over the last 30 years are distressing. We were once a quiet, rural type of place. We aren’t that place now. It’s too bad. Reply
2 thoughts on “Letter: No on Measure V”
As homeowners who do their own gutter cleaning and yard work, we need our leaf blower to do our chores. We do not blow things into other people’s yards or into the street. We have heard that the city will be hiring a leaf blower “police person” at an annual salary of $60,000 per year – not including benefits. As a native Sonoman, the changes that have taken place in this town over the last 30 years are distressing. We were once a quiet, rural type of place. We aren’t that place now. It’s too bad.
It is hard to understand the desire to return to a “quiet, rural type of place” and how a place can be quiet with a gas powered leaf blower going. I moved here 15 years ago from San Francisco and was sort of surprised that leaf blowers blast 2 to 3 times per week on my short block, for extended periods of time. Most of the leaf blower use is by hired help and the home owners never come out side much. They mostly stay inside and watch TV all day. I wish the idea of a total ban on all leaf blowers would happen one day and that the idea would spread to the entire county and not just the city of Sonoma. I thought I was coming to a “quiet, rural type of place”, but with leaf blowers going there are many times it is not.