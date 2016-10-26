Michael Krasny on Jewish humor

Posted on October 26, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“What’s Jewish Alzheimer’s?” “You forget everything but the grudges.”

As the award-winning host of KQED-FM radio’s “Forum” since 1993, Michael Krasny has interviewed experts and pundits from the fields of politics, culture, the arts, health, business and technology. So why wouldn’t his new book be titled “Let There Be Laughter: A Treasury of Great Jewish Humor and What It All Means”?

“You must be so proud. Your daughter is the President of the United States!” “Yes, but her brother is a doctor!”

On Sunday October 30, Congregation Shir Shalom welcomes Krasny for its second annual Muriel Robbins Memorial Lecture. With his background as a scholar and public-radio host, Krasny explores the themes and form of Jewish humor: chauvinism undercut by irony and self-mockery, the fear of losing cultural identity through assimilation, the importance of vocal inflection in joke-telling, and calls to communal memory, including the use of Yiddish.

“Rabbi, do you believe in free will? “I have no choice.”

There will also be lots of jokes, of course. Krasny, the interviewer for the nationally broadcast City Arts and Lectures series, said he has been collecting and telling Jewish jokes since his bar mitzvah.

“Isn’t Jewish humor masochistic?” “No, and if I hear that one more time I am going to kill myself.”

Tickets are $20 at Shir-shalom.org or the door. 3 p.m. 252 W. Spain Street, Sonoma.