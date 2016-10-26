Sonoma wine intern works crush… in Hungary

Posted on October 26, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As part of its ongoing wine intern program between Sonoma and Tokaj, Hungary, the Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities Committee has sent Sonoma wine intern Kathryn Aronsohn to work the crush at Tokaj Hétszölö Vineyards in Tokaj. Of all the applicants, Aronsohn had the required experience and knowledge to represent the Sonoma community and Sister Cities in Toka, said Sylvia Toth, committee co-chair.

“It was hard to resist her enthusiasm for this position and learning new winery methods as well as a different culture,” Toth said. “We are excited and pleased to send a Sonoman to Hungary for the 2016 Crush”

Tokaj Hétszölö Vineyards is a world-class winery situated in the heart of Tokaj-Hegyalja on the southern slope of Mount Tokaj. The estate was founded in 1502 as a selection of the seven finest parcels in the region; the vineyards were classified as premier cru in 1772. Through organic farming and traditional vinification, the wines of Tokay Hétszölö are said to be a benchmark for Hungarian wines.

Aronsohn, who wraps up her assignment on November 30,a has been working under the direction of winemaker Gergely Makai, who speaks English. The winery provides room and board and a small stipend for leading tours.

Aronsohn has worked previous harvests in New Zealand and Sonoma, and possesses a Level Three Advanced Certificate in Wines and Spirits from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Her trip includes meeting and touring with her counterpart, Tokaj intern Mate Kerekes, who worked at Buena Vista Winery in 2013.

Added Toth, “Wine intern exchanges between Sonoma and Tokaj are one of our core goals, and we are grateful to the Tokaj-Sonoma Association for creating this opportunity for our highly qualified candidate.”

The Sonoma-Tokaj Sister City Committee operates under the auspices of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association (SSCA), a registered nonprofit organization in the City of Sonoma.