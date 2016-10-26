Supports school bonds

Posted on October 26, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As a parent with children enrolled in Sonoma Valley schools, I’ve ​had the privilege to see first-hand the quality education available to local students. I have also witnessed the need for critical updates and repairs to our schools and campuses. If we want to provide our children with the best education available to prepare them for successful futures, we must make the necessary repairs to not only ensure our students’ safety, but also support high-quality academic instruction. That is why I am proud to be supporting Measure E.

It is clear that aging classrooms and labs must be upgraded so that our students can continue to develop the skills needed for success in preparing for 21st-century careers. Measure E provides local funding that not only expand​s ​access to instructional technology ​ but implement​s​ basic repairs to leaky roofs and deteriorating plumbing.

Measure E protects taxpayers as well as our students, with mandated fiscal accountability. All funds must stay local to support Sonoma Valley schools and cannot be taken by the State. Furthermore, no funds can be used for administrators’ salaries or benefits.

If we want to cultivate a successful and impactful community, we need to invest in the education of our students to ensure that their learning environments fully support their academic endeavors. Measure E will allow us to continue preparing our students for future success in college, careers and life.

When education succeeds, we all succeed. ​Please join me in voting yes on Measure E on November 8.

Stacie Elkhoury, Sonoma