The case for tougher smoking laws in Sonoma

Posted on October 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Expand protection from secondhand smoke in outdoor place for everyone who lives, works and plays in Sonoma. Protect multi-family housing residents, icing children, from unhealthy exposure to secondhand smoke.

Sonoma residents asked and the Council listened. During the past 31 months, the Sonoma Council has heard extensive requests from citizens and public health organizations about the need to extend protections to residents from the use of tobacco and electronic smoking devices.

A yes vote on Measure W will update Sonoma’s 24-year-old smoking ordinance to provide scientifically proven protections. The U.S. Surgeon General concluded in 2006 that there is no risk-free level of secondhand smoke exposure; even brief exposure can be harmful to health. Sonoma’s 1992 ordinance does not address the health and safety dangers proven during the pt two-and-a-half-decades.

Recent research has shown that aerosols from electronic smoking devices pose potential health risks, even to non-users. Sonoma residents are seeing another generation of youth get addicted to nicotine through tobacco and electronic cigarettes, which has the potential to reverse decades of progress in reducing teen smoking.

Vote yes on Measure W to amend Chapter 7.24 to expand secondhand smoke and related protections to all public places, multi-family residences, hotels and motels, common areas, outdoor recreational areas and parks, outdoor public places and within 25 feet of any area where smoking is prohibited.

Vote yes on Measure W to protect Sonoma residents, businesses and workers, visitors and most importantly, our children.

Laurie Gallian, Mayor of Sonoma

David Donnelley

Thomas Rouse

Dr. Brian Sebastian

Lori Bremmer