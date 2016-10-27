Yamada for State Senate

Posted on October 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I am pleased to write this letter in support of Mariko Yamada, who is a candidate for the State Senate in District 3. I’ve followed her activities in the Assembly and have been impressed by her consistent advocacy for improvement of working conditions for farm workers. Also she has demonstrated a clear understanding of the need to protect water quality in the Delta and in our area generally.

In the Assembly she was a senior member of the Assembly Committees on Agriculture and Water. She opposes the Delta tunnels which potentially would be a disaster for the Delta and also negatively impact other northern California water needs.

Unlike her opponent, Mariko has consistently voted to support overtime compensation and wage protection for farm workers. Farm workers have historically been excluded from receiving additional pay for overtime work. As recently as this year her opponent voted against such a bill. Recently Governor Brown signed that bill into law.

Mariko, a life-long Democrat, is not a voice for corporate interests such as oil, Monsanto and pharmaceutical companies. Her legislative service has focused on elder care, justice for workers and care for the environment. I urge you to join me in voting for Mariko Yamada for our State Senate.

Evie Treventhen, Napa