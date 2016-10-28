Archives

DeSmet for SV School District

Posted on October 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I am writing as the former trustee for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, Sassarini area. I am supporting Gary DeSmet and I want to tell you why in very simple terms.

• He supports Sassarini. He is on the ground there every week. His opponent is throwing unfounded criticism about the very school he wants to represents. Both Gary and I sent our children to Sassarini, his opponent has not.

• He is bilingual in Spanish, his opponent is not. We need leaders who can speak to parents and the community – ALL members of the community.

• He is a teacher. I am a teacher. Without Gary’s representation on the board, there will be NO teacher input. A tremendous loss.

We cannot afford to go backward. Keep Gary DeSmet on our School Board

Sandra Lowe

 

