Honoring the passed

Posted on October 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar, a 12-foot sculpture adorned with photos, stories and tributes, will be installed starting October 28 in front of the Sonoma Community Center. Created by local sculptor Jim Callahan, the altar is adorned with lights, paper butterflies, and the portraits and stories of nearly 75 individuals who have made extraordinary contributions, both large and small, to life here in Sonoma Valley.

A free public reception will be held Tuesday, November 1, 6 to 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. The Center will provide butterfly masks for children. Everyone is invited to bring photos to place on the altar (no original photos or valuables, please.) The display will be on view through November 3.

Photo by Mike Acker