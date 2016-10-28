Carter for Board of Education

Posted on October 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Please consider Jason Carter for Sonoma County Board of Education, 1st District Trustee. Jason is a mature and thoughtful young man. His entire personal and professional life revolves around supporting youth in reaching their education and career goals. He dropped out of high school due to substance abuse and alcoholism. Since then he has successfully created and implemented a high school diploma, workforce development, and college and career mentoring program for high school dropouts. He works for the City of Santa Rosa directing their anti-gang efforts. He has also been involved with Sonoma County’s Community Action Partnership, Investment Board’s Youth Program; and the Sonoma County Probation Department’s Keeping Kids in School Committee.

It is imperative to have the respect and trust of your fellow Trustees. Every current Sonoma County Board of Education Trustee has endorsed Jason, not the incumbent Gina Cuclis who is running for re-election.

Equally important, Jason has been endorsed by the entire Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the Mayors of Sonoma and Santa Rosa, and the Presidents of Sonoma Valley Unified Board of Education and the Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education, and the Sonoma Index Tribune.

Jason Carter is the most thoughtful, positive, and energetic candidate running in the 1st District. Please vote for Jason Carter.

Claudia Mendoza and Kevin Carruth, Sonoma