Rocket on the move

Posted on October 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Rocket Backdoor Deli, which has been tucked in the back of a funky strip of storefronts at 18812 Hwy 12 in the Spings, moves Wednesday into the building’s front location.

The empty space was home to Rocket Sushi.

The restaurant will continue and expand the current sandwich menu. By the way, the joint just made its 10,000th piroshki, so expect that local favorite to stay on the menu as well.