Sonoma Arts Live presents ‘Bad Dates’

Posted on October 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In the one-woman show “Bad Dates,” Jennifer King is the audience’s single-mom BFF: she shares her pre-date jitters and fashion choices, and later, back home early and alone, where the latest Mr. Right went wrong. Can she find herself without first finding the perfect pair of shoes?

A big hit at Cinnabar last winter; directed here by Michael Ross. Through October 30. Rotary Stage, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Sonomaartslive.org.