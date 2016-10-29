The 62-room Napa St. hotel is wrong for Sonoma

Posted on October 29, 2016 by Fred Allebach

I recommend that the Planning Commission not approve this project. Send it back to the drawing board for downsizing by two thirds or more, to a scale commensurate with the Ledson and Marino hotels and a concomitant waiver of the residential component, or redesign to include 50% housing, with 20% of that as affordable at the AMI.

The timing of the approval by the Planning Commission is too fast. The public has not had time to become aware of the end-game stage of approval this project is at, nor to study the voluminous material. The public does not know that if the Planning Commission grants a use permit on 11/3/16, the game is over, the hotel is in. The hearing should be postponed until adequate notice and time for the public to respond is given. The project approval process is sneaking in. It should have more daylight.

How can the public possibly study a 1000 page EIR in less than a week and have anything to say? Furthermore, if the EIR mixes the environmental impacts of natural, and human systems, and then claims human system impacts have been rendered objective, when human systems exist at fundamentally subjective, qualitative levels: we are getting the wool pulled over our eyes that a 62-room, 80 seat hotel and restaurant has a less than significant impact.

What we are getting is a power-play, bureaucratic con job that says human system values have been mitigated, when that is not possible. A slick formulation has been done. Qualitative, human system value judgments have been rendered, by consultants, staff and the developer, as quantitative fact; simply not possible.

The public, in Measure B, and the SVCAC hotel review, in close votes, have shown that the scale and intensity of this project is questioned by near 50%. Thus it cannot be said that the hotel has significant community support. Inasmuch as the Planning Commission represents, among other interests, public interests, this justifies at least some serious questioning of this project. Where does public opinion get represented when staff and the developer are coming in for a fast-track slam dunk of the project?

Economic analyses are not relevant to Planning Commission findings as to the merits of a project. Yet in public discourse, and the recent SVCAC hotel presentation, the two have been mixed, as if endless growth, trickle-down, and supply-side assumptions are objective fact. If reputable economic assumptions to the contrary exist, it would be reasonable to assume that if economic analyses are to covertly be thrown in as a project rationale, at least some staff arguments would take up carrying capacity themes, rather than, as we see a wholesale acceptance of the project’s trickle-down assumptions.

For what it’s worth, at the level of economic analyses: Municipal tax revenue benefits (with no costs listed), and unregulated growth as good, are assumptions that are not shared by all. These assumptions have been called into question by serious academic studies (see citations below, Eben Fodor, Samuel Mendlinger), as well as by strong public opinion. The hotel project is linked to certain economic assumptions. The Planning Commission is then put in a position of approving a project that touts unprovable, questionable economic benefits, as linked to supposed objective studies that justify the project as a whole. Thus, the Planning Commission is drawn into qualitative values-based, arguments. Why? Because the “environment” in the EIR includes impacts on subjective human systems and human systems cannot be separated from value judgments. To pretend that the approval of this project will proceed along rational, objective grounds, is a fallacy that should be acknowledged. What we are getting is a process that disguises certain business-as-usual (BAU) values as objective fact, a very sophisticated sleight of hand.

In terms of values, the city has a salient community conflict about the role of hospitality tourism that is relevant to this hotel project. This conflict pits resident’s desire for a regular town, against the city’s and business’ desire for more and more tourism. Tourism has negative costs that remain unreckoned by the powers that be. Some balance has to be gained. This 62-room, 80-seat hotel project, while claiming to not be a significant impact, is a substantial addition to the downtown. No resident buys the argument that there will be no significant impacts. It would be irresponsible of the city to substantially ramp up the tourism use of the downtown, without listening to, and accounting for half the town’s opinion. Yet, this is what we see happening.

In terms of things that can be measured quantitatively, it has been demonstrated by members of the public, in comment and at the SVCAC hearing, that the EIR uses faulty logic and incomplete information to arrive at conclusions of less than significance, particularly for project-related, transportation GHG emissions. In the light of instances pointed out by the public at the SVCAC hearing, the Planning Commission might examine these comments and make a motion to ask for a peer reviewed study. Peer review by a consultant who studies GHG impacts in particular, for example The Union of Concerned Scientists, who also weighed in on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The Union of Concerned Scientists has shown a track record of being able to, as objectively as anyne, challenge BAU assumptions.. Such an action by the Planning Commission, to ask for a peer review of the GHG aspects of the EIR, would give the public more confidence, given the project is not accepted by a significant number of people.

Given that I am not a scientist, nor do I have the resources to challenge the EIR, what I can say is that it appears the aggregate, cross-jurisdictional transportation greenhouse gas emissions impacts of the project are being glossed over by the EIR and the city, all at a time when these impacts should be dialed down by orders of magnitude. The message this gives the public is: Who cares about climate change? Transportation GHG is the biggest regional impact on climate change by sector. Yet transportation BAU is being touted as less than significant? Project-related transportation GHG impacts need to be sent back to the EIR consultant (and be peer reviewed) to update with accurate legal and scientific information and to address public comments that ask for nothing more than a full cost accounting of the project’s consumption-based transportation GHG impacts.

The project can also be found to be inconsistent with city council goals. High-end exclusivity, which this hotel project is nothing but, has the aggregate effect of degrading town character through loss of a diverse demographic. The workforce is being run out of town by an aggregate inflation if elite pricing of every good and service, even at thrift stores! Look at all the remodels where perfectly good homes are torn down to one 2×4 and refitted with luxury materials and then bid up 100s of 1000s of dollars over the asking price. Is this not an unsustainable inflation based on unfettered boosterism of luxury tourism? As per council goals, a nexus is not being established between too much tourism, hometown character and residents of the community. The project creates aggregate effects that run counter to Council Goals. If council goals support both a carrying capacity view for a tourism economy, and an unspecified economic growth view, are not some value judgments necessary by the Planning Commission to finesse the apparent paradox of fundamental difference in goals.

At the very least, you could say the city is negligent in coming to grips with this internal, conflicting situation. And fast-track approving a big hotel project right downtown, for good or ill, does not seem to be being weighed with salient community concerns in mind.

This concludes a synopsis of my objections to the Napa Street West hotel project. The following text fleshes out my reasons, and is identical to public comment submitted to the Planning Commission for the 11/3/16 special meeting to approve the EIR and grant a use permit to the project.

Public Comment for 11/3/16 special PC meeting on the Napa Street West Hotel EIR

TIMING

The public has not been given enough time to digest this EIR. The packet is not even live on the city website as of 10/27/16. To put out @ 1000 pages of text overall, and give a week or less to review, for citizens who work, it’s too much too quickly. The sheer volume of this material allows the Project, EIR consultant and city to pass off disputable assertions as then objective and thorough.

There is no way the public can compete with this quick scheduling and volume of info, and level of investment by the developer. This is an unfair fight.

This is like Google terms of agreement, the longer it is, the less likely anyone will read it all. With such long and involved documents, the public gets shoe-horned into having to accept terms it does not understand or know. Hopefully the Planning Commission will do a thorough reading, so as to represent the public interest as well as those of the developer.

The Planning Commission should as well, if findings and public comment warrant, send specific questions back to the EIR consultant, and/ or ask for a peer review of the whole document.

EIR OBJECTIVITY and Bill HOOPER COMMENTS from 10/24/16 I-T/ SVCAC meeting

“What we were looking forward to in the EIR process is an objective view of this (project), so people could look at facts and make decisions on facts, instead of just hearsay,” said Bill Hooper, president of Kenwood Investments. He described the final EIR as “a fair and staightforward review of the project impacts.”

“The best part about this EIR is that it’s done by a consultant and a set of sub-consultants that have no skin in the game, that have no stake in the outcome,” Hooper said. “They could care less if this hotel is approved or disapproved.”

I dispute that the EIR provides a universal, objective, factual basis to assess the impacts of this project. Calling public opinion “hearsay” invalidates the real, and objective concerns of half the town.

Saying the EIR is defacto objective is like Lehman Brothers saying the Ernst and Young auditors were objective. What EIR firm is going to get any work if they do not basically approve projects? If they get a rep for being hard, they will not be hired. What we have is an industry grown up around the need for a veneer of objectivity to vet public projects. This at a time when experts are more and more closely associated with partisan interest. The process in place seems to allow development projects to continue no matter what.

The EIR is putatively about CEQA environmental impacts, not about human social systems and values, yet issues like traffic, pedestrians, congestion, etc. blend environmental impacts with social systems. With social systems you don’t get objective facts, you get value judgements. Facts are indisputable statements; and they mainly do not exist for human systems. Factual statements can be refuted and are not contingent on verbal ploys.

To the extent that human actions are a part of our environment, the EIR attempts to quantify them. But people are not billiard balls, and to say that such and such amount of traffic is OK, or this many pedestrians is not significant, or that a sidewalk pop-out will cure all traffic and pedestrian congestion, these are not facts but rather possibilities. There is no way to know what threshold is significant or not because people’s behavior is subjective, not objective.

One thing is certain about animal and human behavior, the more rats you put in a cage (the Plaza), no matter what the props, higher tension, stress and conflict is the result.

WANT IT OR NOT?

http://sonomasun.com/2016/02/22/battlefield-sonoma-contd/

At the end of the day, all justifications, objective or subjective, boil down to whether you want this project or not; that’s the simple truth. Where some see benefits, others see costs. It is clear that 50% or even a majority of residents don’t want this project period, which is a strong reason to scale it way back, assuming it cannot be stopped completely.

The Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Committee, like Measure B, came to a very close call to approve this project, and there may have been a deadlock or disapproval had all members been present. This indicates to the Planning Commission, that the public is not supporting this project in a manner that staff seems to be doing.

Tax Revenue Argument, Costs and Benefits

Sonoma is already in a state of beneficence from a robust hospitality economy. If anything, the hospitality economy is seen by many as something that needs to be cooled off and brought to a sustainable, carrying capacity level, not intensified.

According to Eben Fodor’s book Better, Not Bigger, “Contrary to accepted wisdom, rapid urban growth can leave communities permanently scarred, deeply in debt, with unaffordable housing, a lost sense of community, and sacrificed environmental quality. In Better NOT Bigger, Fodor explodes the fundamental myth that growth is good for us and that more development will bring in more tax money, add jobs, lower housing costs, and reduce property taxes. Lively and well-illustrated, Better NOT Bigger provides insights, ideas, and tools to empower everyone from ordinary citizens to professional planners to switch off their local “growth machine” by debunking the pro-growth rhetoric.”

See the following links to back up Fodor’s thesis:

http://www.fodorandassociates.com/

http://vault.sierraclub.org/sprawl/articles/meadows2.asp

http://www.cairco.org/issues/growth/smart-growth-myths

http://www.amazon.com/Better-NOT-Bigger-Eben-Fodor/dp/189740803X

http://www.fodorandassociates.com/Reports/Myth_of_Smart_Growth.pdf

http://www.fodorandassociates.com/rpts_and_pubs.htm

As noted by tourism expert and professor Samuel Mendlinger, https://www.bu.edu/met/faculty/full-time/samuel-mendlinger/ hospitality alone is not sustainable tourism as it only serves one client, not residents or the future. Hospitality-oriented economies drive up housing costs, pay lower wages and disenfranchise the service workforce.

Yet, the generation of public tax revenues as a community benefit is a standard developer argument. However, typically no costs are shown. Why not? It is not a real cost benefit analysis if we see no objective measure of costs. Nothing is all benefits. This is a major methodological shortcoming that needs to be called into question by the Planning Commission and the council. Where and by who are costs and the sustainability of our wine-hospitality-tourism sector called into question?

Arguments about tax-based Project community benefit are specious, when in fact the lion’s share of benefits will go to private entities.

Negative costs of the project, plus the aggregate effect of all others, in terms of congestion, contribution to unsustainable hospitality-centered economy, low-wage jobs, long commutes, high cross-border and intra-region GHG emissions, overpopulation of the Plaza by strangers, and a co-opting of the center of town from its own residents. The hope of more city money is not everything; the city is not hurting, there is plenty of money now, no one is crying poverty. This project is not necessary to save the city from anything.

This project in and of itself may be a nice design, may have good qualities for building energy, may pay a little more, but it is the aggregate of all the unfettered hospitality that many are calling into question, and that the EIR seems to totally miss. How many hotel employees will make an income to be able to buy the absolute least expensive market-rate homes?

In a one-industry, hospitality-oriented town, all eggs are in one basket; intensifying this type of use without any reckoning of costs, is a planning vulnerability and a liability, not a benefit.

EIR PRESUMES ALL CAN BE ALLOWED

This EIR reminds me exactly of the Montini EIR, in the issue of whether to allow dogs or not. The consultant proposed a few little things (a low rock wall and some signs) and voila, dogs are controlled; dog’s impacts are said to be mitigated to less than significant. Why? Because so and so consultant said so, not because of any objective test; it has the veneer of objectivity but it’s a boilerplate solution style. All it really does is say you did something, not that the actual impact will likely be prevented.

If all actions can be mitigated, and ultimately be allowed, the end result will be an incrementally deteriorating environment.

INCREMENTAL THRESHOLDS AS SIGNIFICANT OR LESS THAN SIGNIFICANT

In the EIR, all environmental issues are dealt with by mitigating them to a supposedly less than significant level.

We never get to a place where it is too much because of an assumption that all impacts can be mitigated. Incremental intensifications are OK in about all cases here because any small action can be said to be a mitigation. That is how this EIR process works. What we are mitigating with this hotel project, essentially, is a business-interest/city, self-induced tourism fever. We’re not mitigating a natural trend of economic growth but rather a calculated intensification to wring as much money as possible from the wine-tourism-hospitality gravy train. We’re mitigating a bonanza of our own making.

The best way to mitigate a bonanza is to scale back to a carrying capacity level, not to try and get things all at once in a boom or bust framework.

To a project opponent like me, it seems that the EIR validates all incremental increases in hotel/ tourism environmental impacts. As mentioned, the city has not come to grips that there are any levels of unacceptable costs for too much tourism. Wine-hospitality-tourism intensification gets glossed as all benefit and no cost. Therefore, in the EIR, for the most part, questioning incremental increases in tourism’s environmental impacts are seen as not valid. As mentioned, in this case the environment is made up of both human and natural system components.

As a consequence of this tacit city strategy, the town is subject to an incrementally deteriorating quality of life, (which is seen as a benefit by the ruling classes) in spite of city council goals and General Plan stipulations to preserve a diverse demographic and small town feel. More and more high-end tourism and market rate housing is slowly altering Sonoma to become like Tiburon and Carmel.

This whole CEQA EIR process is basically one of determining how a glass of water that is half empty (significant impacts) can then be called half full (less than significant impacts). Both half full and half empty are incremental takes, one to the positive, one to the negative. What the EIR does is studiously make this project overwhelming half full. The study would be objective if anything, one thing, could be contrary; if the consultant said, “can’t do that.” The fact that the EIR and city support is so stilted leads the public to believe that this Project is already fixed. (sorry, Trumpian conspiracies fill the land…)

The EIR appears to me to be biased in the extreme. The EIR does not answer human system questions, unless they are, robot-like, quantifiable. And, if the consultant did not want to take the time to quantify employee and cross border transportation GHG emissions, provide evidence of TCE levels, overall tourist volume etc., these issues were diverted as irrelevant objections.

CUMULATIVE IMPACT of TOURISM

My questioning of cumulative impacts in the Draft EIR were ignored by the consultant. Yet the points I brought can be quantified, the consultant just did not choose do it.

-measure the aggregate number of Plaza events per year with associated population present

-account for the number of tourists arriving to the Plaza in buses, vans and limos per week

-account for TID stats about number of tourists per year, with growth trends

-find independent stats on hospitality-based tourism numbers

-acknowledge that the Visitor’s Bureau and city is pushing 365-day-a-year tourism and that this has an impact on the Plaza/ downtown area; they have per month stats and econ figures

-that Silicon Valley wealth is driving a Bay Area-wide gentrification trend, and VR investment and buying second homes is quantifiable by real estate agents

-that Sonoma has a preponderance of wealthy residents and a high area median income (AMI) and that these demographics can be linked to negative costs of high-end tourism promotion, and quantified by the Census and county econ development figures

https://www.oxfam.org/en/pressroom/pressreleases/2015-12-02/worlds-richest-10-produce-half-carbon-emissions-while-poorest-35

-show that a luxury hotel that focuses on hospitality only, is helping to tip Sonoma’s economy (low-paying jobs, high rents) to where the General Plan says it does not want to go

-projected growth of 2 million to 2050 in the North Bay can be quantified

This really gets down to whether an EIR or the city want to spin this as positive or negative? To acknowledge that a growth frame is an unstated assumption, as opposed to a carrying capacity, sustainability frame. Do I have to present costs and negatives like Mr. Spock to be heard? Why does the perspective of the public have to be fought so hard for? Do not staff and the EIR consultant need to try and be fair about to whom costs and benefits accrue? I have to lead actors right to the water and spell out? I did not frame the above specifically enough, and therefore, get no response because the consultant cannot connect any dots? It appears there is no desire by any of the development actors to see the glass of water as half empty, as does a significant number of the public.

GREENHOUSE GAS IMPACTS

“STAFF REPORT, GHG

http://www.sonomacity.org/getattachment/Government/Resources/Reports/SVCAC-West-Napa-Hotel-Memo.pdf.aspx

Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Direct and indirect GHG emissions): Although the normal threshold for analysis of a hotel project is 83 rooms, as set by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), because the project also includes an 80-seat restaurant,

potential impacts in the area of GHG emissions were addressed in the EIR. The analysis includes a review of all applicable regulations pertaining to GHG emissions at the federal,

state, and local levels and reviews the requirements that project would be subject to including CalGreen building code standards as well as local requirements aimed at minimizing GHG emissions. The potential for impact is based on thresholds developed by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAQMD) and includes both construction and operational emissions. The analysis finds that the project will not exceed the identified thresholds and will therefore have a less-than-significant impact in this area.” (italics mine)

First of all, please note that transportation and building energy are the two greatest sources of GHG emissions. My argument here is centered on how to properly account for Sonoma tourist destination GHG emissions, and specifically the proposed Napa Street West hotel.

The staff report and EIR seem to both leave out county and state GHG reduction plans. The EIR says there will be no significant cross-border GHG impacts; there will be less than significant cumulative impacts. The EIR report referred to the Project as being congruent with SB32, i.e. as having a GHG impact of below-1990 levels. The staff report to the SVCAC relied on the EIR as having made a thorough analysis, but the EIR did not mention that the county’s own Climate Action Plan is 25% below 1990 levels. As well, SB32 is now updates to be 40% below 1990 by 2030, which the EIR and staff report did not mention either. Also lacking was lack of reference to Resolution 44-2005, where the city missed its GHG reduction target by 62%

The regulatory framework for county and state GHG reduction levels are 25% and 40% below the levels of what the EIR cites as required in the original SB32. The actual GHG reduction landscape today does not seem to be being addressed by the Project.

The EIR response to my public comments concerning systemic GHG emissions says, “actions taken in CA would be unlikely to reverse global warming on their own.” This recaps a typical EIR consultant argumentative ploy: change the subject, link the changed subject to the original comment, and by doing so, suggest that the question is not valid, therefore the problem is less than significant. The EIR has logical problems with its methodology.

All GHG emissions, and reductions are significant; that is how incrementally, climate change has gotten so bad. The way things will get better is through an incremental process. So yes, “actions taken in CA would be unlikely to reverse global warming on their own.”, but this does not then mean that incremental actions should not be taken seriously in CA.

Air travel is the worst. According to the NYT, “one round-trip flight from New York to San Francisco creates a warming effect equivalent to 2 or 3 tons of carbon dioxide per person. The average American generates about 19 tons of carbon dioxide a year.” In the following link, David Suzuki says why air travel is so significant http://www.davidsuzuki.org/issues/climate-change/science/climate-change-basics/air-travel-and-climate-change/

How many tourists are coming to Sonoma by large airline? Why can’t this be quantified? All hotel users are coming from San Jose? I don’t think so; it is likely that a significant percent of tourists fly into the Bay Area with Sonoma as a destination. This is exactly what the TID is promoting. With the marketing of a large luxury hotel, wealthy people can fly to Sonoma from around the world.

Higher wealth is definitively linked with higher per capita GHG emissions. This is a fact. https://www.oxfam.org/en/pressroom/pressreleases/2015-12-02/worlds-richest-10-produce-half-carbon-emissions-while-poorest-35 Luxury tourism takes a high degree of wealth to participate in. Sonoma is known as one of the wealthiest towns in the country. Sonoma = higher wealth = luxury tourism = higher GHG impacts. You have to have the will to quantify this and not pass it off as an irrelevant or as an unanswerable question.

The TID has stats, but can they be trusted to be objective? No, they have a vested interest in more rather than less tourism. Since the EIR consultant declined to try and measure the airline component of Sonoma-tourist-destination cross border trans GHG emissions, I can only conclude that this quantification has been sloughed off. My sense of the EIR argument, since no one else is taking responsibility for cross-border GHG, why should we? This is tragedy of the commons rationale by an entity that is supposed to be upholding the California Environmental Quality Act. This is not a good sign for confidence that this EIR is actually objective.

Lack of full, or true cost accounting, i.e. accounting for cross-border wine-hospitality-tourism-generated trans GHG emissions, is the basis for the California River Watch CEQA lawsuit on the county climate action plan (CAP). A critical assumption of this full cost accounting is that GHG emissions are measured within a life-cycle, consumption-based framework, not an activity-based frame solely within county borders as is done by the county Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA). The following links show examples of systemic accounting for GHG emissions, of the type my public comments alluded to.

http://www.clca.columbia.edu/papers/Energy_Pay_Back_Life_Cycle_Emissions_BOS.pdf

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0958694612001975

Sustainability and full cost accounting apparently are not understood by consultant, and it is therefore irrelevant; they can’t answer that. But cumulative, aggregate impacts is what CEQA is supposed to address! Addressing the full cost of Project transportation GHG impacts can be passed off by saying, “actions taken in CA would be unlikely to reverse global warming on their own.” I can only assume then, that CEQA-based planning is proceeding under an unsustainable framework. Business as usual is the dominant frame. Borders are artificially proscribed, and the impact is declared to be less, just like an ostrich would do.

If CEQA is a California Act, who is responsible in CA for the GHG emissions of wine country and Sonoma tourism trans GHG emissions? Where are these counted? How is a nexus made for the draw that causes the demand for such tourist destination transportation? Do airline flights, an extreme high per capita GHG producer, exist in a vacuum? These are relevant questions aimed squarely at accounting for such trans GHG impacts. Why can’t this be quantified?

Rather than answer the question, the EIR consultant changes the subject, and thereby avoids dealing with the salient point that true cost accounting of hotel-generated GHG emissions is relevant. My argument gets reframed, linked to a changed subject, derailed by obfuscation and is then said to be invalid.

Incremental Does Matter (italics emphasis mine).

The developer’s own employees make the exact same argument as I do above in the following example.

The I-T, in a 10/24/ 16 editorial said, “Barring leaf-blower gas emissions in a city of 10,000-plus is hardly going to end global warming. But no magic bullet will do that. Measure V would seem a small ripple in a growing wave to combat climate change – but in this wave, there are no inconsequential ripples In fact, thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of local actions are what will ultimately be needed. If Sonoma can add to that – with no long-term ill effects to its small-business community – then it should. Similar movements are happening across the state; they are snowballing across the country.

They are incremental steps that, while in themselves small, will hopefully culminate in a more stable environment for future generations.”

Local Hotel Employee Transportation GHG impacts of the Project

The EIR says that for local trans GHG emissions, employees could take the bus to work. This is obfuscation; this is not a refutable argument; that employees can ride the bus does not mean they will; this takes away my argument (1) and puts the focus in something else and thereby makes it seem my main point is also wrong. This is the exact same stereotypical verbal ploy used many times over by the consultant. The EIR avoids addressing the generation of personal trans GHG emissions, by changing the subject and then saying the impact will be less than significant. This is the stock type of answer given by the EIR consultant. This is hardly objective, or factual.

If employees were to take the bus, they will have to hope they don’t get off work late. The last bus to Santa Rosa is at 9:30 PM; the previous bus on the same route is at 7:30 PM. So if you get off at 7:35 PM, you will have to wait two hours to catch your bus. The last bus to Petaluma is 5:45 PM. The last intra-valley bus is 4:40 PM. The weekend schedule is even worse.

Hotel work is service industry work and pays low wages. People who earn these wages cannot afford to live in Sonoma. It is known that a large percentage of Sonoma workers commute here with a more than ½ hour commute one-way. Therefore, the cumulative impact of some 50 employees who cannot afford to live here would amount to a certain amount of GHG emissions that the EIR consultant has declined to measure.

It is highly likely then, that the 60 or possibly more employees of the hotel will not be taking the bus period, and therefore the EIR consultant should be asked by the Planning Cmmission to quantify the GHG impacts of employee transportation

CITY CHARACTER, SMALL TOWN VALUES, COUNCIL GOALS

CITY CHARACTER

To preserve, promote and celebrate the unique characteristics of Sonoma; encourage the incorporation of our history into City, community and business identities; focus on fostering a tourism economy while maintaining and strengthening historic values; create a sense of place for our residents in a safe, healthy & vibrant community; preserve Sonoma as a “hometown”.

Update vision statement including providing for community engagement

Foster more connectivity with the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau

marketing program to insure that a nexus is established between tourism, hometown character and residents of the community

Market Sonoma not only as a destination but as a great place to work, raise families and work towards creating a more diverse community

Plus council goal of making housing a priority while preserving the UGB.

Small town character is not fostered by adding a big hotel right downtown where we are already over-run with tourists. You are not preserving the small town feel by allowing two big hotels downtown. This makes the center of town not for residents, priced out, only for people with lots of money. Luxury venues that drive up prices; this bad for the workforce. Who’s hometown is that? Where is the nexus to limit the high end luxury stuff and make the center of town accessible to workforce residents? This nexus should be explicitly considered by the Planning Commission and the council when vetting this project. It seems what we have is a mitigated, incremental inflation that will ultimately drive the workforce and a diverse demographic clean out of town.

Looking at one project at a time and saying all is mitigated is missing the big picture if what is happening in Sonoma.

Preserving Sonoma as a hometown for a diverse demographic cannot be done by the continual allowance of more and more luxury venues that price residents out of shopping here, and living here at all.

Mitigating More Exclusivity

A cost of this project will be to contribute to Sonoma becoming more exclusive. A big part of what is driving that trend is more and more luxury hospitality venues. The Napa Street West hotel is projected as a Four Star price point, well over the $400 a night that Best Western can charge. Every investor now wants a piece of the action, or a new luxury home. A very large luxury hotel in the center of town is exactly what we don’t need. As this furthers the very trend that many are seeking mitigate as part of stated General Plan values.

The developer claims that pedestrian activation of economic activity through its spa, bar and restaurant meets Development Code goals. But who will be able to afford this? If we keep allowing more luxury venues, eventually Sonoma will only be for the rich. Is the generation of tax revenue the city’s reason for being? When does quality of life come in? I live in the county just outside of town, and we seem to get by just fine with bare bones municipal engagement.

NAPA STREET and FIRST STREET WEST INTERSECTION, LOS F

Napa and First West, already unacceptable LOS, mitigate with curb pop-outs and striping? That’s it? Mitigated to less than significant? That doesn’t make the constant parade of people go away. What about this addition of Project tourist people, estimated at 325 trips a day, on all the other intersections on the Plaza?

This will be like having a constant new event on the Plaza every day of the year.

A curb pop-out will make it more dangerous for bikes as there will be less room, and bikes can’t ride at the edge, they need to be over away from the curb some. Every pop-out in town is a danger zone for bikes. Bikes get squeezed into the traffic by having to stay on a restricted width of good pavement; if a big truck or two is coming, maybe you get squeezed and hit. How to mitigate pop-out bike safety to less than significant?

The F-rating of the intersection’s LOS is explained in the staff report to be existent because of a keeping to the historical character of the Plaza. Not because of hordes of tourists jammed into a small space? Maybe the LOS would be better of the TID stopped telling the whole world to come here. The intensity of use is being brought here by the very people who support this project and more growth.

Sonoma would be better for residents if Highway 12 did not come through the center of town. Thne maybe Plaza rents would go down, and stores that served residents could afford to set up shop.

The fact is that the city has not meaningfully stepped up to acknowledge that the current level of tourism has any costs. This has prevented any systemic plan to mitigate tourism as a whole, in spite of there being plenty if material available on how to plan for sustainable tourism. http://www.sustainabletourismonline.com/parks-and-culture/visitor-management/site-management/setting-limits

The Napa Street West/ First Street West intersection as a significant traffic and pedestrian congestion problem is but a symptom of the larger problem of an unrestrained hospitality economy. This larger problem won’t be solved by adding even more high-end hospitality venues right into the center of town. That the big , cumulative issues, that are supposed to be addressed by the EIR can be mitigated by one curb pop-out just misses the whole frame I am working to illustrate here.

There seems to be a disconnect between public opinion and bureaucratic takes on potential project impacts on traffic and pedestrian congestion. The public, and some SVCAC members simply don’t buy the “less than significant” findings. Dick Fogg’s SVCAC suggestion of a peer review for the traffic/ pedestrian elements at this intersection (and the rest of the Plaza intersections, as 325 trips don’t just stop at Napa Street and First Street West), could be of value in such an opinion stalemate.

TRANSPORTATION, PEDESTRIAN CONGESTION

For the many residents who use East Napa Street as a cross-town arterial, it is frustrating to have constant tourists blocking the Plaza and no other easy cross-town route to avoid this central congestion. Then add more uses to the Plaza and it can only get worse, one pop-out and some striping will not fix this.

The project “would not result in significant cumulative impacts with respect to trans and traffic”? One tourist crossing the street backs up traffic, now you have the Marino Hotel, FSE proposed 32 room hotel and 30 new houses, TID promotions, events, two banks, existing restaurants, the Farmers Market, when is enough, enough? 62 rooms, 120 people, and an estimated 325 trips a day to Napa and First Street West and the rest of the Plaza extra? A pop-out will mitigate that? I really don’t see how that can be objectively asserted as a fact.

The congestion is already too much, a curb pop-out is not enough. What we need are less people, not more. The hotel should be reduced in size by two thirds or more, made to an equivalent scale to the Marino and Ledson hotels.

As mentioned, it is reasonable to assume that some things are beyond mitigation. To address the systemic nature of Plaza over-use, more than curb pop-out will be needed to reduce the effects of many more tourists and their daily walking across the street. What is needed is reduction of use to a carrying capacity level, and to do that for this project, the project needs to be scaled back by two-thirds or more.

RESIDENTIAL COMPONENT WAIVER

The Safeway expansion City of Sonoma Planning Commission study session came out strongly against a Safeway waiver for the residential component and I see no reason why the same exact arguments should not apply here. Safeway had elaborate reasons why the property characteristics, financial aspects, environment and size limitations made it so the residential component should be waived. In the end it really boiled down to that Safeway just did not want to do it. The Planning Commission and the public saw multiple ways the residential component could be satisfied.

There is certainly a way to get 50% residential; just build it that way; if there is space for 62 rooms, make the design so that 50% or 31 units are residential. Half the parking can be for residential use. The current design is not written in stone; the layout can be made to have 50% residential at whatever number of units. All you need is the will and a creative design. But you are only going to get that kind of design if you want it; if you don’t, you will figure all the ways not to.

It is critical to include housing in a city with an urban growth boundary and a county green separators law. This is why the residential component even exists. City Housing Element and RHNA-defined housing opportunity (HO) sites within the city are rapidly diminishing. These HO sites are being taken up by market rate developments. With a hard boundary around a small space, the city needs to hold out for the residential component of commercial projects. Otherwise Sonoma will tip to being a town with a severely unbalanced socio-econ demographic, which is clearly antithetical to the General Plan which states that people who work here should be able to live and shop here.

Staff Report: “Residential Component. In applications for new development on commercially zoned properties over one-half acre, a residential component comprising at least 50% of the total proposed building area is normally required unless waived or reduced by the Planning Commission. It should be noted that the reduction or waiver of a residential component does not constitute a variance or an exception, as this allowance is built into the definition of the Commercial zone. No residential component is proposed in this project and the applicants are requesting a waiver from this standard. Circumstances in which the residential component may be reduced or waived, include—but are not limited—to the following:

One: The hotel use, in and of itself, does not lend itself to an integrated residential component and the size and configuration of the subject property make it infeasible to integrate a stand-alone residential component separate from the hotel.

Comment: the size of the hotel is arbitrary and not necessary in and of itself. It is not impossible to integrate housing into a hotel project here; the only limit appears to be that the developer does not want to. Build one apartment building and another for a hotel; use the same parking garage for all. With a will there is a way.

Two: Sonoma has a limited amount of commercially zoned property that can generate revenue for the City to support the development of low income and work force housing through both the payment of housing impact fees (currently under development) and tax revenue.

Comment: If the developer really cares about affordable housing, which is the exact same thing as workforce housing, why not use the residential component and build some on site? Currently city tax revenue is not being used to support affordable housing, so it does not follow that somehow the city will start to use such revenue in the future. To postulate that the only thing that will generate affordable housing funds is the very same activity that destroys affordable housing through the development of more and more luxury economy, is also a non-sequitur.

The amount if the in lieu fee possibly chosen by the council, will go a long way to show how significant this type of funding will be to support affordable housing. For 62 units, at $50 a square foot, for the Napa Street West project, this would be @ 3 million dollars. The SAHA Broadway affordable housing project will cost 20 million for 49 units.

Three: A residential component would impose size and economic limitations which would make it financially infeasible to develop this project. For example, in order to comply with off-street parking requirements, parking already takes up virtually the entire basement footprint of the hotel and the subterranean expansion of the basement parking garage would be financially prohibitive.

Comment: If a 6-room hotel like the Ledson is financially feasible, this demonstrates that projects of that size work. It is likely that the assertion of non-feasibility, from having to comply with the residential component, stem from the hope of gaining high investor returns and a later sale to a large corporation. The city is not obligated to see that gambling by business interests are successful or not. The city is obligated to see that projects meet community needs and of such a scale and nature that they fit General Pan values and council goals.

The simple solution is to simply make half the project residential, and half the parking residential; there is nothing unfeasible about that. The project may be too big and needs to be downsized. If it is downsized to 12 units, then maybe waive the residential component.

Four: The hotel’s normal daily activities will generate pedestrian activity by hotel guests in the Downtown area consistent with the intent and ambition of the guideline.

Comment: There is nothing here that obviates having a residential component.

Five: The restaurant will offer a ground floor retail component serving both visitors and local residents consistent with Development Code guidelines for the Downtown planning area.

Comment: This has nothing to do with the residential component.

Six: Sonoma currently has approximately 100 rental units in the development pipeline. Staff would note that unlike some other properties where the Planning Commission has declined to waive a residential component, the subject site is not identified as a “Housing Opportunity Site” in the Housing Element of the General Plan and there is no assumption in the Housing Element that the redevelopment of the site will include a housing component. Staff would also note that when the request for a waiver of the residential component was highlighted in previous Planning Commissions study sessions on the project, Commissioners did not identify the request as a significant issue.”

Comment: Please note that demand for the Springs Mid-Pen affordable housing development received 662 applications for 60 units. That leaves a demand of 502 affordable units, well above the 100 units of rental units in general cited by the staff report. Since there are not enough HO sites to satisfy this demand, every opportunity should be taken to get more affordable units, including not waiving residential components of commercial projects.

Since Housing Opportunity sites are routinely taken up by market rate housing projects, and the city has lost a number of them identified for affordable housing already this way, the purity and consistency of how the housing element is implemented is not a serious issue. Market rate housing development has outstripped affordable housing by far.

David Eichar’s research of PC minutes, shows that Commissioner Cribb did identify the request for a waiver of the residential component as a significant issue.

For the reasons stated above in italics, the residential component should not be granted. Please also note my comments to the SVCAC concerning not waiving the residential component.

Money Values vs. Citizen Values

The developer and the hospitality industry in general, has shown no interest in plugging sustainable tourism and in fact, a strong effort was made during Measure B by the developer to obfuscate the meaning of sustainability, community and the preservation of small town character. Measure B was a bought campaign by the developer, compared to an actual, grass-roots citizen campaign by valley residents. In a democratic sense, the people are against this project. Only a few are really driving it.

The constant referral to benefits as all being measured by money belies a gulf of values between the public, business and government. Economic development can be seen as a value to be supported, but when allegiance to systemic costs ignores the effects and impacts n citizens, then we have a fundamental values conflict. How does this conflict get resolved? Through a process where citizens have little power to address the voluminous assertions of studies designed to approve all projects? The last line of defense is the values of the Planning commissioners and city council members.

The city council currently has town character as a goal. Just what this means remains to be seen, as it is clear anyone can make it suit their own values. At the end of the day, three or four votes may decide this issue. Who then do these three votes represent?

As we have seen in presidential debate #1, money values alone are essentially devoid of citizen and community values. This is what Wall Street vs. Main Street, the 1% vs. the 99% is all about.

CONCLUSION

I recommend that the Planning Commission not approve this project. Send it back to the drawing board for downsizing by two thirds or more, to a scale commensurate with the Ledson and Marino hotels and a concomitant waiver of the residential component, or redesign to include 50% housing.

The timing of the approval is too fast. The public has not had time to become aware of the end-game stage of approval the project is at, to grasp the significance of that, and, to study the material.

How can the public possibly study a 1000 page EIR in less than a week and have anything to say? If the EIR mixes natural and human systems, and then claims human system impacts have been rendered to an objective level, when human systems exist fundamentally at a subjective, qualitative level: we are getting the wool pulled over our eyes by a bureaucratic insider job.

One fact is, that the public in Measure B, and the SVCAC in a close vote, have shown that the scale and intensity of this project is too much. Inasmuch as the Planning Commission represents public interests, this justifies a reduction of the project’s scale.

The public tax revenue benefit and growth meme as good, are assumptions that are not shared by all, and that have been called into question by serious academic studies. Why then do we get an EIR and staff report that appears to justify a biased view of the project’s impacts. If reputable assumptions to the contrary exist, it would be reasonable to assume that at least some staff arguments would take up these themes, rather than, as we see a wholesale acceptance of the project.

It has been demonstrated that the EIR uses faulty logic and incomplete information to arrive at conclusions of less than significance. In the instances pointed out by the public at the SVCAC hearing, the Planning Commission might examine this and make motion to send the EIR back for tightening up and/or ask for a peer reviewed study so as to give the public more confidence in a project that is not accepted by any strong majority if the community.

The city has a salient community conflict about the role of hospitality tourism. This conflict pits resident’s desire for a regular town, against the city’s and business’ desire for more and more tourism. Some balance has to be gained. This 62-room, 80-seat hotel project, while claiming to not be a significant impact, is a substantial addition to the downtown. No resident buys the argument that there will be no significant impacts. It would be irresponsible of the city to substantially ramps up the tourism use of the downtown, without listening to half the town’s opinion.

The aggregate transportation greenhouse gas emissions impacts of the project are being glossed over by the EIR and the city, all at a time when these impacts should be dialed down by orders of magnitude. The message this gives the public is: Who cares about climate change? Business as usual is bong slammed dunked upon us. Transportation GHG impacts need to be sent back to the EIR consultant to update with accurate information and address public comments that ask for nothing more than a full cost accounting of the projects consumption-based transportation GHG impacts.

The project can be found to be inconsistent with city council goals. High-end exclusivity has the aggregate effect of degrading town character through loss of a diverse demographic. Low wages inadequate to afford predominant market rate housing are what is running the workforce out of town. A nexus is not being established between tourism, hometown character and residents of the community. Council goals are unmet by approving this project.