Confessions of an Economic Hitman

Posted on November 1, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It wasn’t soldiers and bombs that toppled anti-U.S. governments around the world, says the self-described “economic hit man” John Perkins, it was the guys with money, contracts and bribes. As an international banker, Perkins says he helped the U.S. cheat poorer countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars by lending them more money than they could possibly repay, and then take over their economies.

“Through economic manipulation, through cheating, through fraud, through seducing people into our way of life,” says Perkins, author of “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man,” who will appear in Sonoma on November 6. “I was very much a part of that.”

The model for the (relatively) bloodless coup was Iran, where the U.S in 1953 essentially bought out the democratically elected government. Leading the campaign was Kermit Roosevelt. The problem, Perkins says, is that Roosevelt was a C.I.A. agent. “Had he been caught, we would have been in a lot of trouble. It would have been very embarrassing.”

So, American spy agencies changed tactics, bankrolling private citizens and companies to create economic leverage on vulnerable countries.

Recruited and trained out of business school by the National Security Agency in 1971, Perkins was installed in a private banking firm. “I became its chief economist. But my real job was deal making. It was giving loans to other countries, huge loans, much bigger than they could possibly repay.”

One of the conditions of a loan for infrastructure, for example —a $1 billion to a country like Indonesia or Ecuador — was that the country had to give up to 90 percent back to a U.S. company — Halliburton or Bechtel – for the contract.

“Those companies would then go in and build an electrical system or ports or highways, and these would basically serve just a few of the very wealthiest families,” Perkins says. “The poor people in those countries would be stuck ultimately with this amazing debt that they couldn’t possibly repay.”

In the early seventies, during the OPEC-dominated gas crisis, Perkins and other economic hit men went to Saudi Arabia to make a deal. Ultimately, the Royal House of Saud agreed to send most of their petro-dollars back to the United States and invest them in U.S. government securities.

“The Treasury Department would use the interest from these securities to hire U.S. companies to new cities, new infrastructure. And the House of Saud would agree to maintain the price of oil within acceptable limits to us.”

The approach doesn’t always work. It failed in Iraq (“Saddam Hussein didn’t buy”) as did the attempted assassination of the Iraqi leader.

Perkins said two other leaders were assassinated as a last resort — Jaime Roldós, president of Ecuador, and Omar Torrijos, president of Panama. Both died in fiery crashes but their deaths were not accidental.

They were eliminated because they opposed that fraternity of corporate, government, and banking heads whose goal is global empire,” Perkins says. “We economic hit men failed to bring Roldós and Torrijos around, and the other type of hit men, the CIA-sanctioned jackals who were always right behind us, stepped in.”

Perkins decided to get out of the life after 9/11, “a direct result of what the economic hit men are doing.”

Now, in new books and as with his Sonoma lecture, Perkins says its not too late to use existing structures and new strategies to transform “the failing global death economy into a regenerative life economy.” Even the World Bank “and other institutions can be turned around and do what they were originally intended to do, which is help reconstruct devastated parts of the world.”

His ‘Confessions’ book has been questioned by some critics who say the James Bond lifestyle Perkins presents, including being bribed not to write the book in the first place, is hard to believe.

Perkins agrees. “If I hadn’t lived this life as an economic hit man, I think I’d have a hard time believing that anybody does these things.”

John Perkins, presented by the Praxis Peace Institute. Sunday. November 6. 3 p.m. Sonoma Valley Women’s Club, 574 First St. E., Sonoma. Praxispeace.org