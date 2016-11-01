Photos from a long, strange trip

Posted on November 1, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thirty years ago, Jerry Garcia walked Susana Millman down the aisle at her wedding to Grateful Dead publicist Dennis McNally. Some time after, someone asked him if the Dead had an official photographer. “I guess not, but if we did, it’d be (Susana).”

From 1985 until Garcia’s death ended the Grateful Dead in 1995, and in the years after, Susana and her cameras were an ubiquitous presence in the G.D. scene.

After a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign, Millman has published “Alive with the Dead / A Fly on the Wall with a Camera.” The deluxe first edition is a 256-page large-format coffee table book with a slipcase, foil stamping, and rich extras.

Millman will discuss the book Thursday, November 3, 7 p.m. at Sonoma’s Reader’s Books.

Its real distinction comes from Millman’s unrestricted access to the band, with personal, off-stage moments captured in a sort of family scrapbook. With every set of photos, Millman sets the scene with a brief anecdote.

“’Alive’ represents 25 years of my photographic work with the Grateful Dead and their later shape-shifting incarnations,” Millman said. “ A visual history of them not only performing at a whole bunch of shows but also offstage, pursuing outside interests and activities, many of which not only did good for the world but brought together some strange and wonderful combinations of people.”

One of the chapters, called ‘The Grapeful Dead,’ concerns a visit to Robert Kamen’s Sonoma Valley vineyard. When, in 1989, the band’s sound crew (“the ears of our world”) needed an outdoor space to test some new equipment, Dead Head Phil Coturri set it up.

As Millman tells it, “The road to the vineyard winds through very beautiful but difficult terrain. The 18 wheeler truck loaded with the sound gear and staging steel was a tough fit in a number of places. Some of Phil’s crew brought out chain saws to remove overhanging tree limbs, and when the truck got stuck at one bend, it took a massive forklift to get it going again.

“At length, they reached the barn, the site of their experiments, and over the course of a couple of days, set up the equivalent of one-half of a stadium sound system’s worth of scaffolding and speakers. And they ate very well, with meals catered by Phil’s wife Arden Kremer out of the organic garden that was next to the barn.

“On the actual day of testing… not too long after the music started playing… a giant California live oak tree in the vineyard gave a massive shudder and split in two. Now, it was tired, and maybe it was just its time. Or maybe the Dead’s sound is strong enough to split mighty oaks. Goes to show you don’t ever know.”

Thursday, November 3. 7 p.m. Free. Sonoma’s Reader’s Books, 130 East Napa St.