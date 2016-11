Tonight: Dia de los Muertos at La Luz

A traditional altar is part of a Dia de los Muertos open house at La Luz Center on Wednesday, November 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 pm.

The public is encouraged to attend the colorful and touching celebration, to include music, refreshments and a community altar for all to display photographs, poems or favorite mementos to remember and honor loved ones. La Luz Center, 17650 Greger St., Boyes Hot Springs.