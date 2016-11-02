Leaf blowers misused, overused

How many times have you heard a gas leaf blower at full throttle and watched the operator propel dust and debris along with the leaves into the street? The operator then herds the leaves down the street, picks them up and blows the remaining debris in three directions toward the neighboring properties. But the clean appearance left by the blower lasts only a short time as passing cars begin to move the debris back to curbside.

I clean my yard with a rake and a battery powered leaf blower. It produces less noise and dust. I clean my sidewalk and curb with a broom. At the end of the day there is no difference between my yard and the neighbors’

professionally blown yard.

People have the right to maintain their property but they do not have the right to soil the property of another or the public space. Measure V prohibits blowing debris into the street or onto a neighbors’ property, in addition to banning gas powered leaf blowers, while continuing to allow electric and battery powered leaf blowers.

Leaf blowers have been overused and misused for too long. I am voting yes on Measure V.