Sonoma Planning Commission postpones hotel review

What seemed like a fast track to get the West Napa Street Hotel project approved at a special November 3 Planning Commission meeting has been slowed: the item has been postponed until the panel’s next regular meeting, December 8.

The 62-room hotel, restaurant and associated parking is proposed for the 100 block of Sonoma’s West Napa Street, with an entry at 541 First Street West.

“The City recognizes that the proposal has generated a lot of interest and that the required environmental studies are lengthy and take time to review,” said Planning Director David Goodison in an email sent today.

In order to allow a full opportunity for informed review and comment on the project, Goodison said the applicants have agreed to postpone consideration of the Final EIR, a 1,000-word document, and consideration of the use permit to the Planning Commission meeting of December 8, 2016 .

Although this is a regular meeting of the Planning Commission, it will be the only item on the agenda.