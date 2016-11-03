Two enchanted evenings

Posted on November 3, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sunday and Monday, November 6 and 7, Silver Moon Theatre presents One Enchanted Evening of musical dinner theatre with Laura Benward (pictured) and friends: Anne Petersen, Ed Dufault, Elaina O’Malley, Jim Knapp, and Rob Everett, with Debbie Knapp on keyboards.

Nellie Cravens hosts the program of Broadway standards, inviting the audience to sing along.

$30 includes two-course dinner and the musical show. 6 p.m. Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E. Sonoma. Also November 9 at the Quail Inn, Oakmont.

Enchantedeve.brownpapertickets.com.