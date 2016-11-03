Vintage House hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Sonoma seniors

Posted on November 3, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Thanksgiving Day, Sonoma Valley seniors are invited to enjoy a festive sit-down holiday dinner with all the trimmings in the elegant and newly decorated banquet hall at Vintage House. Dinner is served at 3 p.m. on November 24.

Dedicated volunteers will be hard at work with food prep for guests in attendance, as well as packaging meals to be delivered for those who are unable to join us. The preparation will take place all week long with cooking, setting and serving tables, and of course, cleanup. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Program & Services Manager, Marissa Fitrakis at x307. Volunteer drivers from the Kiwanis Club of Sonoma Plaza deliver meals earlier in the day.

Reservations are required to attend, or have a meal delivered so please call Vintage House at 996-0311, by the deadline of Friday, November 18. There is no charge for this wonderful meal, however, donations are gratefully accepted to help cover costs. Transportation is available upon request. Vintage house is located at 264 First Street East in Sonoma.