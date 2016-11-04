Olive Festival returns to B.R. Cohn

Posted on November 4, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In 1990s, B.R. Cohn produced the first estate extra virgin olive oil in Northern California, then for many years hosted an olive harvest celebration amid eight acres of 160-year-old heritage trees on its Glen Ellen estate.

The winery’s new owners have revived the event as the inaugural Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival, November 5-6, to include olive oil producers, educators and cookbook authors, as well as food and live music.

Other featured olive oil producers include Coldani, Figone’s Olive Oil, Frantoio Grove, Gloria Ferrer, Grumpy Coats, Lucchetti Family, Olive Don, Olive Press, Skipstone Ranch, Stone Edge and Wild Groves.

Local culinary writer Michele Anna Jordan, whose list of many books includes “The Good Cook’s Book of Olive Oil, Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings,” will participate in a book presentation and signing.

“B. R. Cohn Winery was at the forefront of the California olive oil renaissance,” Jordan said. “It was a heady time for California’s olive growers and olive oil produces and for those of us who loved olive oil

The Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival celebrate Sonoma’s olive harvest and kick off the weekend with a hand harvest of B.R. Cohn’s 160-year-old heritage trees and a blessing of the olives on Saturday at 11 a.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Chef and educator Sally James will share and demonstrate delicious olive oil recipes. Food trucks, music and wine will round out the weekend’s entertainment.

Numerous food vendors will be available at the festival, including: The Fig Rig, Croques and Toques, Sonoma Market Olive Bar, Oysters from Michael Watchorn (founder of Hog Island Oysters), Sweet Scoops Ice Cream and Crisp Bakeshop.

Singer songwriter and guitarist, Clay Bell, will also perform live both days of the Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival.

One-day tickets are $15 and include a glass of B.R. Cohn wine. Order here.