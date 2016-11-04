Springs meeting agenda: parking rules, and new food venue?

Posted on November 4, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Restauranteur Sondra Bernstein, whose ‘Fig Rig’ ramen truck made a smash debut last night in the parking lot at 18010 Highway 12, will discuss plans for that property at the next Springs Community Alliance meeting, on Thursday, November 10.

The new owners of the parcel are Stacey and Kenneth Mattson, who this year have purchased Valley properties including the food and wine venue Sonoma’s Best. With Bernstein, Tim Sloat from LeFever Mattson Inc. will give a brief overview of their plans for the Springs parcel, which most recently was the home of Lanning Structures. (Many martinis ago, it was Little Peter’s Melody Club).

Does the participation of Bernstein suggest an expansion of the ‘Fig’ empire, or is she just parking there and selling noodles?

Also on the agenda is CHP Captain Chris Childs, who will address recent changes to the Highway 12 parking regulations and other law enforcement questions pertaining to the Highway 12 improvement project. Because the road is a state highway, the CHP has jurisdiction in the Springs.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues that matter to them.

SCA’s mission is to serve as a hub of action and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the “Springs” neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Client.

Regular meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Charter School, 17202 Sonoma Hwy, at Vailetti Drive.

Top photo: thank you, Jennifer Gray Thompson