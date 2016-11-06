Nexus with Residents and Hospitaliy Tourism? Grade F

Posted on November 6, 2016 by Fred Allebach

A recent newspaper article http://www.sonomanews.com/home/6258887-181/sonoma-valleys-got-a-brand?artslide=0 about the state of tourism in Sonoma reveals a well-known, deep running policy breach between business and residential interests.

This breach is acknowledged by a city council goal that says: “Foster more connectivity with the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau marketing program to insure (sic) that a nexus is established between tourism, hometown character and residents of the community.”

A previous council goal was “balancing city character”. This was specifically to address the fallout over Measure B, where essentially half of town said they want limits to tourism. Yet, the balance emphasis was dropped after one year, and in the meantime imbalance has prevailed, with no proactive community process to address it.

And now, as per the linked article above, in the absence of any public hearings or widely noticed community feedback, the Visitor’s Bureau, the TID, consultants, and city council members, have gone ahead and opened the floodgates to more tourism. Instead of the Visitor’s Bureau et al consulting residents, who constitute the actual community, to mutually define a future path, Sonoma has been held captive, defined and branded by an unknown consultant.

The council goal’s nexus with tourism and residents is unrealized. While the sentiment to limit and make tourism more sustainable exists as a strong community current, the Visitor’s Bureau and the Tourism Improvement District (TID) are relentlessly advertising and hyping Sonoma; two trains running in different directions. The town thus has a fundamental breach of values that is symbolized by the empowerment of hotel developers and the Visitor’s Bureau/ TID on one hand, and the impotence of residents to have any meaningful tourism policy say on the other.

This impotence is the result of, one, lack of interest and concerted push pack, and two, an unequal playing field in terms of financial resources and access to power.

The planning process reasonably justifies each increment. In the end, those with deep pockets of money seem to prevail, and Sonoma’s tourism policy (if there is one) ends up being bought rather than emerging as a community consensus.

The TID has a massive budget OK’d by the city council, for an irrevocable ten years. The elected council now lacks any means to control this budget of city-generated tax money. Now that we have a glut of tourism, there is no way to turn off the flow.

TID 10-year council decision: grade F. Breach: Residential concerns continue to be held captive to an out of control hospitality marketing campaign.

Anyone who has studied tourism knows that hospitality-centered destinations are bad for the residents, especially for housing costs and generating low wage jobs. But there has been no objective study, no conversation, no frank assessment of costs, what is too much or what is not desirable. The nexus with hospitality’s economic effects on residents is ignored.

In sustainability, in a triple bottom line-driven policy frame, economics is one of three pillars, including equal billing for society and environment. What we see here in Sonoma is an out of balance economic emphasis, one that frankly, refuses to see outside its own narrow box. And where sustainable has been spun into a meaningless weasel word.

Furthermore, Sonoma is off the beaten track and is not an Association of Bay Area Government (ABAG) priority development area. Thus, the tremendous draw for high-end tourism does not serve regional, balanced planning parameters. This same tension is seen county-wide, as forces boosting a tourism bonanza run up against resident’s sensibilities. Same two trains running.

What should be a planning focus on functional infill and mixed use for residents and businesses that serve the community, ends up being held captive to a monoculture economy designed to serve strangers. One more luxury and market-rate venue is approved after another. Prices are obscenely high for everything. The aggregate effect externalizes social costs and forces residents not only to shop out of town, but to have to move away and then commute back long distances. A hospitality-economy-only is maladaptive in multiple ways.

For Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and Sonoma County, an outsized transportation greenhouse gas impact is a significant environmental result, with tourists and employees all driving from a half hour or more away. This profligate individual transportation is what adds up to global warming.

The city regulatory, permitting process has gone right along. This is how we have incrementally arrived at a place of too much hospitality. Each project contributing to this aggregate effect has been objectively quantified to be consistent with rules that give big money all the power and leave citizens with only three minutes to say anything.

The General Plan and the Development Code, CEQA, the EIR process, clean air, water, state transportation GHG policy, the Coastal Commission, all are part of a system based on a need to grow to survive. The rules implicitly allow for more, more, more, even when citizens see the clear need for less. The notion of carrying capacity is foreign. In the big picture, the core problem is one of scale, too many people, too many effects, not enough controls, tragedy of the commons, each increment pushing the system closer to collapse and no one can see it. Everyone to his own way.

The council has failed to realize the resident part of its own stated nexus goal. Planning has failed to mitigate and moderate trends that disenfranchise citizens that town should be serving first. Council resident/ tourism nexus goal: grade F.

Locally there is a freight train of big money and government enabling analogous to the Dakota pipeline. We’re being force fed a maladaptive, short term economic sugar high while long term social and environmental costs are steadfastly allowed. The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA ), with its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process is a maddening, Alice in Wonderland discourse where the answer to all citizen comments is always the same: “I am not programmed to feel emotion. That question is invalid. Your concerns are not cumulatively considerable and therefore, less than significant.”

Developers see CEQA as a hassle to be streamlined. Citizens see it as enshrining a business as usual growth processes, as an impenetrable barrier to limits. A lawsuit is the only recourse, if you have the wherewithal and the means.

Somehow in all of this, resident’s values are missed and minimized. What about limits, carrying capacity, moderation, equity, affordable housing, affordable food, and the preserving a resident-centered downtown? Are those values too much to ask? By what rationale does money trump all of that? Where is the fostering of any nexus connectivity? (Certainly not evident in the linked article…) The bottom line: endless, unexamined growth and consumption has nearly destroyed the planet and yet the powers that be advocate more of the same.

The fight for the 5th District county supervisor seat is a good example of this struggle regionally, the wine-tourism-hospitality combine, along with county market rate developers, are waging an all-out war against Noreen Evans and the forces for limits, residents and sustainability. These same forces are right here in Sonoma, working to turn us into a commodity, a brand, a caricature, and a façade.

The insidiousness of hospitality tourism crept in during the 1980s. Now, like New Yorkers moving to Vermont and taking over towns like Woodstock, Norwich, and Manchester, it’s too late. Residents have basically lost the battle. The takeover is about done. Who can fight a billion-dollar industry that wants to sell the “charm” of a geographically great place?

After all actual residents have been run out of town for too high of prices, and all the newbies buy into a fake version of community character and how great it all is, a Kafka-esque tragic scenario will be complete. Stepford Wives hospitality tourism will have been reasonably justified. The goose that laid the golden egg will have been killed, replaced by a brand and a formula. And like Isaiah 53:6, Luke 16:13, and Genesis 19:26, through great partying, fancy cheese and unreflective self-indulgence, the hubris of the mighty will destroy us all.