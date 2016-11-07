District Attorney workshop: preventing elder abuse

Posted on November 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will speak about Elder Abuse Prevention on Wednesday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. at FAHA Heritage Hall, 197 W. Verano Ave.

At the free event Ravitch will discuss forms of physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse, as well as neglect, and the ways to prevent them. She will also discuss warning signs of abuse and what to do if you suspect someone is the victim of abuse.

Ravitch, the first woman to serve as District Attorney in Sonoma County, is in her second term. She served as Chief Deputy District Attorney in Mendocino County before joining the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office in 1990.

For more information contact Denise Wilbanks at 707.938.0418.